Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios: Have Pakistan been knocked out of semifinals race after their 6-wicket loss to India?

Pakistan lost to India by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the Champions Trophy 2025 showdown on Sunday, February 23. As a result, the Men in Green registered two consecutive defeats in the 50-over tournament. The defending champions previously lost to New Zealand by 60 runs in their opening game.

With back-to-back losses, Pakistan have placed themselves in an uncomfortable position. They are rock bottom in the Group A points table with a negative run rate rate (NRR) of -1.087.

Mohammad Rizwan and company will also have to rely on other results for a place in the last four. New Zealand, in particular, must lose their remaining two games against Bangladesh and India. Otherwise, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be officially knocked out of the tournament. Notably, only four teams, two from each group will qualify for the semifinals.

Pakistan will play their last group-stage game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27. They must win the contest by a very big margin to boost their NRR. The contest will be a dead rubber if the Kiwis beat Bangladesh in their next Champions Trophy fixture on Monday, February 24.

“We wanted to get to 280” – Mohammad Rizwan on Pakistan’s defeat to India in Champions Trophy clash

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan felt the team failed to reach a par score following their six-wicket loss to India in the Champions Trophy. The 32-year-old said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

“We won the toss but didn't get the benefit. We wanted to get 280 but their bowlers did really well in the middle overs. When Saud and I were batting, we wanted to go deep. But our shot selection was bad and lost wickets, which is why we were kept to 240.”

Opting to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs despite a 104-run partnership for the third wicket between Saud Shakeel (62) and Rizwan (46). They kept losing wickets at regular intervals after the duo perished within a gap of eight deliveries. Khusdil Shah chipped in with 38 off 39 at the end.

Kuldeep Yadav was the wreaker-in-chief for India bagging three wickets, while Hardik Pandya scalped two.

Chasing 242, Virat Kohli brought up his 51st ODI century. The 36-year-old scored an unbeaten 100, hitting a boundary to take the Men in Blue over the line and also get to his triple-figure mark. Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill contributed with 56 and 46, respectively.

Shaheen Afridi produced a fighting display with the ball, bagging two wickets but conceded 74 runs in his eight overs.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

