Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios: How can Bangladesh qualify for the semifinal after their 6-wicket loss to India?

Bangladesh lost to India by six wickets in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. With the loss, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side has made it tougher for themselves to qualify for the semifinals of the ICC tournament.

Ad

They have a better net run rate (-0.408) than defending champions Pakistan (-1.200) in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bangladesh will next lock horns with New Zealand and Pakistan in Rawalpindi on February 24 and 27, respectively. In all likelihood, Bangladesh will have to win both of their remaining group-stage fixtures to keep themselves alive in the race to the semifinals.

“I think the first powerplay.. cost us” – Najmul Hossain Shanto opens up on Bangladesh’s loss to India in Champions Trophy

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that the top order’s failure in the powerplay cost them the match. The 26-year-old also slammed the fielding unit for the dropped catches and missed runouts. He said in the post-match show (via ESPNcricinfo):

Ad

“I think the first powerplay, the way we batted, the game cost us at that point. Very hard for the lower order to recover.”

“We made a couple of mistakes on the field, a couple of dropped catches, a runout. If we had taken those chances, the result could have been different. We didn't bowl badly, our quicks. If we had taken an early wicket, the result could have been different,” he added.

Ad

Bangladesh were reduced to 35/5 after 8.3 overs. Shanto, however, lauded Towhid Hridoy (100) and Jaker Ali (68) for sharing a 154-run partnership for the sixth wicket. He said:

“The way Hridoy and Jaker batted was brilliant. On this kind of wicket, with the spinners bowling, the ball spinning, Hridoy and Jaker batted brilliantly.”

Click here to check out the full IND vs BAN Champions Trophy scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news