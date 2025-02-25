Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification scenarios: How can South Africa qualify for semifinals after the washout against Australia?

The 2025 Champions Trophy group-stage match between South Africa and Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, February 25. As a result, both teams were handed one point each. It will take South Africa's tally to three points after two fixtures.

They are currently tied with Australia in terms of points. However, they are placed at the top of the Group B table, courtesy of their net run rate of 2.140. South Africa's remaining group fixture is against England.

A win over the English team will take South Africa into the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. Even if they lose against England, the Proteas still have a chance of qualifying for the knockout round if the former don't win both their remaining games.

South Africa's crucial tie against England will take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, March 1. They would also keep a close eye on England's game against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26.

The top two teams of Group A and Group B each will qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. From Group A, India and New Zealand have already booked their spots, while Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan have been eliminated from the race.

South Africa claimed a massive 107-run win over Afghanistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy

South Africa opened their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a comprehensive 107-run victory against Afghanistan.

After electing to bat first, South Africa registered 315/6 in 50 overs. Opener Ryan Rickelton notched up his maiden ODI ton, scoring 103 off 106 balls. Skipper Temba Bavuma finished with 58 runs, while Rassie van der Dussen (52) and Aiden Markram (52*) also hit fine half-centuries.

In response, Afghanistan were bundled out for 208. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the pick of the South African bowlers, recording figures of 8.3-1-36-3. Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder took two scalps apiece. Rickelton was adjudged the Player of the Match for his stunning ton.

