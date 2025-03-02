Champions Trophy 2025 semifinals: When, where and against whom will Team India play their knockout match?

Team India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in match number 12 of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, March 2. This was the last group match of the ICC event. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue put up 249-9 on the board as Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 79 off 98. Varun Chakravarthy then claimed 5-42 as the Kiwis were bowled out for 205.

With their third win in as many matches in the 2025 Champions Trophy, India topped Group A, with six points. Before their triumph over the Kiwis, they beat Bangladesh and Pakistan by identical margins of six wickets. Rohit Sharma and co. will now face Australia in the first semifinal in Dubai on March 4. South Africa will take on New Zealand in the second semifinal in Lahore on March 5.

As per the format of the tournament, the team finishing first in one group would take on the side finishing second in the other group in the semifinals. While India topped Group A, Australia finished in second position in Group B, with four points from three matches. Their match against South Africa was abandoned without the toss, while their clash against Afghanistan produced no result.

South Africa topped Group B, with five points from two matches. They beat Afghanistan by 107 runs and England by seven wickets, while their match against Australia was abandoned. Their opponents in the second semifinal - New Zealand - finished second in Group A, with four points. Before the loss to Team India, they registered a 60-run win over Pakistan and beat Bangladesh by five wickets.

India vs Australia 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal: Date, venue, IST timing and live streaming details

The first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy between India and Australia will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

In India, the live telecast of the 2025 Champions Trophy 1st semifinal between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports network channels and Sports18. As per Star Sports' X handle, the live telecast of the knockout match can be followed on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 and Sports18-1. The live coverage will begin at 1:30 PM IST, while the toss will be held at 2:00 PM.

In India, the live streaming of the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semis can be watched on JioHotstar. The live streaming will be available on both the JioHotstar app as well as the website.

