Charter flight from 3 cities arranged for both Indian men and women; UK quarantine rules being worked out - Reports

The Indian men’s and women’s teams are scheduled to report to Mumbai on Wednesday (May 19) and undergo two weeks of hard quarantine. But there is still uncertainty over the quarantine norms the players will be subjected to upon landing in the UK.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is engaged in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the government authorities there to relax the quarantine for the two squads. It is learnt that the players might be initially isolated in their rooms before being allowed to access restricted spaces where they can train.

“There may be a hard quarantine for a few days and then the players could be allowed to train. In Australia last November, the players were in hard quarantine for three days and then they were allowed to train. But the players could not move out of their hotel rooms after practice. Something similar is being mooted this time too,” a BCCI official told TOI.

There was widespread outcry yesterday over unconfirmed reports that the BCCI has arranged charter flights and COVID-19 tests for the men while rendering the women to fend for themselves. Indian women's captains Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur had to come out in public and mention otherwise.

The BCCI has organised Charter flights to ferry both men and women players to Mumbai before we leave for the UK. Considering the distance and individual convenience players have made their own choice. — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) May 18, 2021

Traveling is a challenge in the pandemic but it is reassuring to see elaborate measures by BCCI for our health and safety. A charter ✈️ to Mumbai and UK and regular RT-PCR Tests at home. #LetsDoThis — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 18, 2021

Media reports say that the Indian cricket board is footing the bill to ferry both sides’ players and support staff to Mumbai, on charter flights from Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

“The players who want to avail the charter flights will have to reach their nearest airports by car. Players from small towns have requested the board that they will be happy to travel to Mumbai on commercial flights if they are given business class tickets,” the official further added.

Everyone will have to test negative for COVID-19 before entering the Mumbai bio-bubble. The BCCI has reportedly taken a central agency under its wing to conduct the tests. The players from small towns, though, have been asked to get the tests done themselves with a promised reimbursement from the board.

Notably, all those who stay in and around Mumbai will be entering the bubble on May 24 after completing all the aforementioned formalities. Both the Indian men’s and women’s sides are likely to take off together on June 2.

Complete schedule of India tour of England 2021 (Timings in IST)

India Women vs England Women timetable

Only Test: June 16-19 - County Ground, Bristol – 3:30 PM

1st ODI: June 27 – County Ground, Bristol – 3:00 PM

2nd ODI: June 30 – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton – 6:30 PM

3rd ODI: July 3 – New Road, Worcester – 3:00 PM

1st T20I: July 9 – County Ground, Northampton – 11:00 PM

2nd T20I: July 11 – County Ground, Hove – 7:00 PM

3rd T20I: July 15 – County Ground, Chelmsford – 7:00 PM

Indian men’s timetable

WTC final vs NZ: June 18-22 – The Rose Bowl, Southampton – 3:30 PM

1st Test vs ENG: August 4-8 – Trent Bridge, Nottinghom – 3:30 PM

2nd Test: August 12-16 – Lord’s, London – 3:30 PM

3rd Test: August 25-29 – Headingley, Leeds – 3:30 PM

4th Test: September 2-6 – Kennington Oval, London – 3:30 PM

5th Test: September 10-14 – Old Trafford, Manchester – 3:30 PM