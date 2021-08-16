Chasing 220-230 wouldn't be impossible, but it won't be easy: Moeen Ali

England off-spinner Moeen Ali has admitted that chasing a target of 220-230 on Day 5 at Lord’s against India wouldn’t be easy considering the turn on offer. India ended Day 4 with a lead of 154 and four wickets in hand.

Moeen Ali picked up two big wickets late on Sunday, having Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for 61 and then cleaning up Ravindra Jadeja for 3 with a beauty.

Speaking after the fourth day’s play, Moeen Ali revealed that while the pitch was on the slower side, it was offering enough turn. On whether England would be comfortable chasing 220-230, he was quoted as saying by The Daily Mail:

“That wouldn't be impossible. but it won't be easy. We'll have to play well. It's a fantastic game.”

India slip further behind as Moeen hits the top of Jadeja's off stump.





The Lord’s Test is Moeen Ali’s first home game in the longer format since the Ashes in 2019. Analysing his performance, the 34-year-old said that he is looking to enjoy himself out in the middle. Moeen Ali added:

“I've really enjoyed it so far. That was my aim. It wasn't the runs or the wickets so much, although they help; it was more about enjoying the challenge as much as I could. I'm happy with everything and not taking it too seriously any more. That's something that I probably moved away from going back a couple of years.”

Ali further said:

“I know that I had that one bad game against Australia in 2019, but before that I was doing well. So I'm all good with everything.”

Mark Wood fully deserved the wickets: Moeen Ali

Apart from Moeen Ali, fast bowler Mark Wood was the other star performer for England on Day 4. Having struggled for rhythm in the first innings, Wood came back hard in the second to dismiss India’s in-form openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. He also ended Cheteshwar Pujara’s long vigil with a brute in the last session.

Praising Wood’s performance, Moeen Ali said:

“I'm very pleased for Woody. He was telling me after the first innings that he doesn't get the wickets he would like. But he fully deserved the wickets today, and Pujara was massive. The way Mark ran in and banged a dead pitch with a soft ball — I thought he was fantastic.”

Pujara gets a jaffa from Wood and is caught at slip, just after he brings up the 100 partnership.





In another injury scare for England though, Wood left the field in the last session on Sunday after hurting his shoulder while trying to save a boundary. He will be assessed on Monday morning.

