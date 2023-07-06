“Cheater” – Twitterati react as Steve Smith reviews despite clear nick on Day 1 of 3rd Ashes Test

Steve Smith was trolled on his 100th Test during Day 1 of the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, July 6. That came after the right-handed batter reviewed a clear ‘nick’ off the bat that carried to England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off Stuart Broad.

The incident happened in the 25th over when Broad’s ball nipped in from a length and Smith failed to get behind the line of the delivery. The ball kissed the edge of the bat before Bairstow completed an easy catch. Smith, in complete disbelief, quickly took a review, but the replays showed he edged it. The Australian vice-captain was booed by the crowd.

Watch Steve Smith's dismissal below:

Fans on Twitter trolled Steve Smith for his review after he was dismissed for 22 off 31. One user tweeted:

“Cheater remains a cheater with so much confidence.”

Hamid Raza @xRaza23

Booooooooo

#Ashes2023

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

jaimo @murf386 Steve smith could get caught on the rope at cow corner and would still believe he isn’t out! Cheating bastard! Steve smith could get caught on the rope at cow corner and would still believe he isn’t out! Cheating bastard!

Killerkline @Killerkline1 What a surprise, Steve Smith not walking🤔 What a surprise, Steve Smith not walking🤔

Olly Hunt @OllHunt Steve Smith trying to cheat again. They just can’t help it can they? Steve Smith trying to cheat again. They just can’t help it can they?

whatever @revetahwhatever Steve Smith has to be the ugliest guy alive. Christ. & a blubbering cry baby cheat too. #Ashes2023 Steve Smith has to be the ugliest guy alive. Christ. & a blubbering cry baby cheat too. #Ashes2023

Ram Malladi @ramakri56346443 Steve smith just being steve smith. Disbelief, he never nicked it. Snicko is showing some old recording ;) #Ashes2023 Steve smith just being steve smith. Disbelief, he never nicked it. Snicko is showing some old recording ;) #Ashes2023

Ryan @ryanlee_53 God I hate Steve smith. Cheat God I hate Steve smith. Cheat

England gets a perfect start against Steve Smith's Australia in 3rd Ashes Test

England made a perfect start against Australia in the third Ashes Test on Thursday. That came after Stuart Broad dismissed David Warner (4) for just four runs before Mark Wood bowled Usman Khawaja (13) with a ripper. Chris Woakes then dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (21) before Smith departed at the stroke of lunch.

Earlier in the day, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first for the third straight game. The hosts included Wood in place of James Anderson while Chris Woakes replaced Josh Tongue.

Meanwhile, spin-allrounder Moeen Ali was picked in the absence of Ollie Pope, who has been ruled out of remaining Tests due to a shoulder injury.

On the other hand, Australia picked all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Scott Boland in place of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood. Nathan Lyon, who has been ruled out remainder of the Ashes, made way for off-spinner Todd Murphy.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

Click here to follow the 3rd Test live updates.

Australia currently hold a 2-0 lead in the five-match Test series.

