"Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone" - Pat Cummins spreads awareness about men's health week

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins posted a heartfelt message on the eve of men's health week, which will be from June 13 to 19 this year. The right-arm speedster put out a tweet urging people to keep checking on one another's mental well-being.

Mental health concerns have come to the forefront amongst the cricketing fraternity over the past few years, especially with the emergence of bio-bubble protocols. In recent times, several renowned cricketers have opted for an indefinite break from cricket to focus on their mental health.

The New South Wales bowler wrote in his Twitter post:

"Something all of us blokes can be better at is checking in on our own and mates' mental health. There are times where we all may feel alone and helpless but it's never reality. Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone."

Pat Cummins @patcummins30

There are times where we all may feel alone and helpless, but it’s never reality. Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone

#menshealthweek #itsnotweaktospeak Something all us blokes can be better at is checking in on our own and our mate’s mental health.There are times where we all may feel alone and helpless, but it’s never reality. Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone Something all us blokes can be better at is checking in on our own and our mate’s mental health. There are times where we all may feel alone and helpless, but it’s never reality. Check in on your mates, you should never have to worry alone#menshealthweek #itsnotweaktospeak https://t.co/as5RhL9K8x

In August last year, England all-rounder and their current Test captain Ben Stokes took a break from all cricket to prioritize his mental well-being. He eventually returned in the Ashes series later that year Down Under. Australian players Glenn Maxwell and Will Pucovski also did the same in late 2019.

Pat Cummins named in the playing XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

On the cricketing side of things, Cummins will play his first game of Australia's Sri Lanka tour on Tuesday in the first ODI in Pallekele. The 28-year-old was impressive as captain of Australia's Test leg in Pakistan, bagging 12 wickets in 22.50, with a solitary fifer. He will look to regain his form ahead of the two-Test series, starting later this month.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



@LouisDBCameron | #SLvAUS



cricket.com.au/news/aaron-fin… Australia have suffered yet another injury to a fast bowler, while Mitchell Swepson will continue to wait for his first game of the tour after Aaron Finch confirmed his XI for Tuesday's game Australia have suffered yet another injury to a fast bowler, while Mitchell Swepson will continue to wait for his first game of the tour after Aaron Finch confirmed his XI for Tuesday's game@LouisDBCameron | #SLvAUS cricket.com.au/news/aaron-fin…

The tourists, led by Aaron Finch, have already won the three-game T20 series. Sri Lanka might have lost the T20 leg. However, their thrilling last-over win in the third and final game will give them momentum ahead of the 50-over fixtures.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far