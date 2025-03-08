"Check with me next time before casting me in the lead role?" - R Ashwin tears into X user for attributing fake quote on Rohit-Kohli future to him

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin slammed an X user for sharing fake claims on his behalf about the futures of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The user posted a tweet on Friday evening that has garnered close to 500,000 views on the platform.

As per the post, Ashwin asserted on his YouTube channel that Kohli might call time on his ODI career to spend time with his family while Rohit will continue to play until the 2027 World Cup.

The post came at a time when India are slated to clash against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on March 9. There has been speculation regarding the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who hung up their boots in the shortest format after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup.

However, on Saturday afternoon, Ravichandran Ashwin took to X to quote-tweet the post. He slammed the person for peddling fake stories and also suggested that the user consult him before putting out such tweets in the future.

"Heartwarming to see humans still excelling at creative storytelling in this AI era. Nice script but maybe check with me next time before casting me in the lead role?" Ashwin wrote.

Ravichandran Ashwin opines on India's advantage in Dubai

Ravichandran Ashwin shared his take on the criticism about India's playing venue in the 2025 Champions Trophy. With India playing all their games in Dubai, former cricketers from different nations have been slamming the ICC for giving an undue advantage to the Men in Blue.

In response, Ashwin stated that the critics should accept that India's impressive all-round performances have helped them to reach the final. Here's what he said on his YouTube channel:

"I can only laugh at the questions directed at our captain, coaches in the press conference about 'home advantage'. In 2009 Champions Trophy, South Africa played all their matches at the same venue and they did not qualify for the final. It is not South Africa's fault that they did not qualify." (1:18 onwards)

"Let's accept that India have played class cricket and have reached the final due to top performances. The last time India played in Dubai was during COVID. After that New Zealand, England, South Africa played in Dubai," he added.

