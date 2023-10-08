“Chennai Super King” - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja’s 3/38 as Australia gets bowled out for 199 in 2023 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball as India bundled out Australia for 199 in 49.3 overs in the 2023 World Cup fixture at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

Jadeja, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), made the most of the spin-friendly track. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 3/28, including the wickets of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey to put India in the driving seat.

Jadeja has been in superb form this year. The 34-year-old recently scalped 3/42 against the same side in Indore. He has scalped 15 wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 4.94 this year, barring the ongoing fixture. The Saurashtra-born cricketer will now look to continue his exploits with the ball throughout the marquee ICC tournament.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his exploits with the ball. Here are some reactions:

“I play for CSK so I know the conditions here” – Ravindra Jadeja after 3/28 against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja credited his experience at the venue for his success against Australia in the World Cup match. He stressed that there was enough turn on offer from the pitch that aided him in outfoxing Australian batters throughout his spell. He told in the mid-match show:

“I play for CSK, so I know the conditions here. When I saw the pitch, I thought I should get 2-3 wickets. Luckily, I got three wickets and am very happy. I was looking to bowl into the stumps, and there was turn [on offer]. You never know which one is going straight and which one is turning. The odd ball was turning, and I was just mixing the pace.”

Jadeja believes that the Men in Blue can chase the target if they stick to conventional shots in the run chase.

“Just go out there and play simple cricket, not try anything fancy, and keep it simple.”

