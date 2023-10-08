Chennai weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the India vs Australia match?

The fifth ICC ODI World Cup match will see hosts Team India square off against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. Both teams will want to start their campaign with a win.

The Aussies, who are five-time champions, lost five matches on the trot in the lead-up to the World Cup, gained some momentum with a win in the final ODI against India. They also thrashed Pakistan in their final warm-up game.

Rohit Sharma and company, meanwhile, are one of the favorites to lift the trophy. While there will be huge expectations from the home crowd, Indian cricketers are known to thrive under pressure. They are currently the No. 1-ranked side across formats, becoming only the second team after South Africa to achieve the feat.

While a riveting clash awaits fans, all eyes will be on how the weather pans out in Chennai. According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rain at all in the forecast. Cloud cover will also be insignificant, hovering around 15 percent.

Temperatures are expected to hover between 29 and 33 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling is expected to be around 37 to 40 degrees Celsius due to excess humidity, which is likely to be in the 80s.

"This is the biggest event that I will be part of" - Rohit Sharma on leading India in a World Cup

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that the ongoing World Cup is the biggest sporting event of his career. He stated that it's a massive deal for him to lead the country in a 50-over World Cup.

"It's a huge honour to be part of this World Cup team, firstly, and then being the captain," Rohit told reporters on the eve of their first game.

"The 50-over World Cup is the biggest sporting event in cricketing history. So, for me, this is the biggest event that I will be part of. And being the captain as well, yes, it's a huge honour. I don't know how to describe that because it's a big deal for me," he added.

