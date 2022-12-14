Cheteshwar Pujara on the advantage of batting with Rishabh Pant: “I also get loose balls in between”

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has stated that batting with the aggressive Rishabh Pant makes life easier for him as he gets some loose balls to hit from under-pressure bowlers. He also backed Pant’s approach, asserting that it works to the team’s advantage.

Pant and Pujara added 64 for the fourth wicket on Day 1 of the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday, December 14. The partnership lifted India after they lost three quick wickets in the opening session.

The Pant-Pujara stand ended when the former was bowled for 46 off 45 balls, dragging a delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz back onto his stumps. While there have been mixed views on Pant’s approach in Test cricket, Pujara stated that he has the backing of the team.

Speaking at a press conference after the end of Day 1, the India No. 3 said:

“Rishabh’s strategy is pretty simple. He plays attacking cricket, and that is good for us. During our partnership, bowlers are under pressure because he plays his shots. It makes batting easier for me, as I also get loose balls in between because the bowler is always under pressure.

“We always enjoy that partnership because he knows that I am there at the other end. The plan is to build a partnership and he plays his natural game, which is important for the team as well.”

Pant hit six fours and two sixes in his innings and was looking good for a lot more when he fell to Mehidy, four short of a half-century. It was an important knock for the left-handed batter as he has struggled in white-ball matches over the last few months.

“They were having two left-arm spinners”- Pujara on Pant’s promotion

While India had picked Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI, Pant came into bat ahead of him at No. 5, after Virat Kohli was dismissed for one.

Asked about the thinking behind the move, Pujara explained:

“They were having two left-arm spinners (Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam) and to counter that Rishabh came in. It is important. When you have a left-right combination, it helps the other batter as well. To tackle the two left-arm spinners, he was sent in.”

After Pant’s dismissal, Shreyas came in and featured in a 149-run stand with Pujara. While Shreyas remained unbeaten on 82 at stumps, Pujara was bowled by Taijul for 90. India will resume Day 2 at 278/6.

