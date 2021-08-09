Watch: Cheteshwar Pujara and the Indian team head to London for the second Test

After the first Test ended in a draw yesterday due to a washout on Day 5, the Indian contingent left Nottingham to reach London, which is all set to host the second Test.

The second match of the five-Test series between India and England will commence on August 12 at Lord's.

Cheteshwar Pujara took to his official Instagram handle to inform Indian cricket fans about the squad's journey from Nottingham to London.

He shared a picture of himself in the company of Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Siraj, and support staff members from the team bus. He captioned it:

"Unfortunate that we couldn't get a full game, but now onto the next challenge!"

At Trent Bridge, Cheteshwar Puajara did not have a great time in the middle. A special delivery from James Anderson sent him packing in the first innings after scoring only four runs.

In the second innings, he was troubled by incoming balls during the fag end of Day 4 on Saturday. Pujara somehow survived that spell and ended the day unbeaten on 12(in 13 balls) with the help of a couple of boundaries.

It would have been interesting to see his approach on the final day, but rain robbed him of the chance to help India chase down the target and win the contest.

Cheteshwar Pujara seems to be moving his feet a lot less against pace than before: Aakash Chopra

Before the Test series between India and England began, Aakash Chopra tried to assess the reasons behind Pujara's lean run of form in Test cricket over the last few years. In his column for ESPNCricinfo, he said:

"Cheteshwar Pujara seems to be moving his feet a lot less against pace than before, and that has resulted in fewer strokes. Pujara doesn't have a high backlift, and he holds the bat near the bottom of the handle, which reduces the bat-swing significantly.

"That means his stroke-making needs to start with getting the body into the right position to execute shots. The front foot hasn't been going down the pitch, and the back foot hasn't been going inside the box either."

