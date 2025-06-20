Cheteshwar Pujara presents cap to Sai Sudharsan ahead of debut in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Veteran Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara presented Sai Sudharsan with his Test cap ahead of the first Test between England and India. Sudharsan is all set for his Test debut with the game beginning Friday, June 20, at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan is set to become India's Test cap number 317. On the back of consistent performances in domestic cricket, the 23-year-old left-hander earned his maiden Test call up ahead of the England series.

Pujara is present in England for commentary duties as he is not a part of the Test team, last having featured in the 2023 WTC final against Australia. The veteran was seen handing the Test cap to Sudharsan during the team huddle before the toss. Sudharsan can be seen in the new training kit as he received the cap from Pujara while his teammates cheered for him with smiles all around.

Ad

Trending

Below are some pictures as well as a video of the moment posted by users on X (formerly Twitter) -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Can Sai Sudharsan replicate his domestic and IPL form?

Sai Sudharsan has been in terrific form ahead of the Test series against England. In the recently concluded IPL 2025 season, playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT), the left-hander scored 759 runs from 15 matches with a hundred and six fifties.

He has also been consistent with his performances in domestic cricket. Sai Sudharsan has played 29 first-class matches as well and has been been impressive. He has scored 1957 runs at an average of 39.93 with seven hundreds and five half-centuries.

Ad

Having received his Test call-up and being set to debut as well, the youngster will be expected to replicate his form in white-ball and domestic cricket at the international level. England have won the toss and put India into bat first, which means that Sudharsan will be seen in action on the opening day of the first Test.

Notably, he has also played county cricket for Surrey in the past. He played two games in the 2023 season, scoring 116 runs at an average of 38.66 with a high-score of 73. In the 2024 season, he played three matches and made 165 runs with a century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news