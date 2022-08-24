"No changes whatsoever" - Cheteshwar Pujara reacts as Aakash Chopra inquires about his progress as a dancer

Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and Aakash Chopra (R) (Pics: Instagram)

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara held a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle earlier today (August 24).

During the session, ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned if his dancing has improved since 2008. The Saurashtra batter responded by saying that he still dances the same way and it hasn't changed over the years.

Aakash Chopra asked:

"Hey buddy…are you a better dancer now as compared to 2008?"

Cheteshwar Pujara's response:

"Sorry to disappoint, no changes whatsoever."

Notably, while Pujara and Chopra didn't get an opportunity to share the dressing room for Team India, the two cricket stars were a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chopra replied back by suggesting that Pujara may not be a good dancer, but he is a "master" at dancing down the track against spin bowlers. The cricketer-turned-commentator urged India's Test specialist to dominate the spinners in the same manner in upcoming games.

He wrote:

"Then, please Keep dancing down the pitch to smother the spin and smash centuries, brother man. You are a master at that. Lots of love and wishes."

Meanwhile, Pujara is currently plying his trade for Sussex in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup. The player was named as the team's interim captain last month following regular skipper Tom Haines' injury.

Cheteshwar Pujara has showcased stellar form in the Royal One-Day Cup 2022

Pujara performed admirably for Sussex in this year's County Championship, emerging as one of the top performers for the side. The veteran batter mustered 1094 runs from eight games at a fantastic average of 109.40.

The seasoned campaigner has continued his stunning batting form in white-ball games as well. With 614 runs from eight appearances, Pujara is currently the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing season of the Royal One-Day Cup.

He has slammed three centuries in the edition and has an impressive strike rate of 116.28. The 34-year-old has a highest score of 174.

Sussex have managed six victories from their eight matches and they occupy the top position in the points table. The Cheteshwar Pujara-led side have advanced to the semi-final, which is scheduled to be played on August 30.

