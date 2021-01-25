Cheteshwar Pujara turns 33: Indian cricketers wish 'The Rock of Rajkot' on his birthday

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is celebrating his 33rd birthday on January 25, 2021, and countless wishes have been pouring in for him all day.

Pujara recently returned from Australia after a grueling Test series against the hosts. He played a vital role in the Indian cricket team's historic triumph Down Under.

Pujara was one of the few Indian players who played all four Tests in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His defensive technique frustrated the Aussies and allowed other Indian batsmen to attack the opposition bowlers, resulting in the team's success.

Dinesh Karthik, Umesh Yadav, and other Indian cricketers wish Cheteshwar Pujara on his 33rd birthday

Although Cheteshwar Pujara has been a regular part of the Indian Test team for over a decade, his name has never popped up in any controversy. It shows Pujara's sincerity, and this quality has helped him earn his teammates and opponents' respect.

Many cricketers took to social media to wish Cheteshwar Pujara on his special day. Here are some of the top wishes.

Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iAj4qL6196 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 25, 2021

Happy birthday Pujji @cheteshwar1

Have a great year ahead! 🤗 — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 25, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 paaji 🥳🥳 Stay Blessed pic.twitter.com/X8UGJKkSHN — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Wishing Mr Dependable @cheteshwar1 a very happy birthday. Your hardwork and dedication has been great to witness. To many more fantastic innings. Cheers. pic.twitter.com/dzGmRmbAv7 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) January 25, 2021

Wish you a very Happy Birthday @cheteshwar1 .. Brother my best wishes to you on your special day, keep doing wonders. Lots of love! 🎉✌️#HappyBirthdayPujara — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Wishing you a very happy birthday @cheteshwar1 bhai. May you continue winning games for India and score alot of runs.🎂🎉 pic.twitter.com/0gpdPpsZY2 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) January 25, 2021

Happy birthday @cheteshwar1 may god bless you with all the happiness.. keep rocking champion — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2021

Wishing a very happy birthday 🎂 to @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country 🇮🇳 proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series 👊🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/e8LlxHjvTq — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2021

Advertisement

Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease 😃. Have a great year ahead. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021

How Cheteshwar Pujara has become the Indian team's 'Mr. Dependable' in Test cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut in 2010

In the last 11 years, Cheteshwar Pujara has played 81 Tests for the Indian cricket team, amassing 6,111 runs at an excellent average of 47.74. The critics have often questioned his scoring rate.

However, without his 50 (176), 77 (205), 56 (211), and 25 (94) in the last two Tests against Australia, the Indian cricket team would not have pulled off a 2-1 series win.

His defense tires out the opposition bowlers and gives the Indian team an upper hand. While Pujara had the second-lowest strike rate among the Indian batsmen in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he ended the series as the visitors' second-highest run-getter.

Very few modern-era batsmen can play Test cricket the way Pujara does. Even if Team India lose their openers early, Cheteshwar Pujara can save the innings by slowing down the game's pace. Thus, he has rightfully earned the nicknames, 'The Rock of Rajkot' and 'Mr. Dependable.'