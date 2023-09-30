Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023: How did the IPL players fare on Day 2 of the league?

Two matches were played on the second day of the Chhattisgarh Men's T20 Invitation Cup 2023.

Kerala took on Andhra in the first game of the day in a low-scoring encounter. Andhra scored 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs, with the help of a half-century from Shaik Rasheed. Midhun P K of Kerala was the most successful bowler for his team and picked four wickets for 29 runs.

Kerala managed just 136 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs and lost the game by a mere margin of three runs. Tripurana Vijay was the pick of the bowlers for Andhra. He picked up three wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who bowled the last over of the match, gave away just five runs and helped his team across the line.

In the second game of the day, Jharkhand took on Chhattisgarh Red. Chhattisgarh Red elected to bowl after winning the toss. The first six batters of Jharkhand batted brilliantly and helped them reach 189 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. Vikash Vishal was the side's highest-scorer, with 43 runs off 29 deliveries.

Chhattisgarh Red were dismissed for 163 runs in 19.3 overs and lost the match by 26 runs. Anuj Tiwary, Abhimanyu Chauhan, and Vishal Kushwah all scored 30-plus runs for Chhattisgarh Red.

Ravi Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for Jharkhand, picking three wickets for just 13 runs in four overs.

Shaik Rasheed (Andhra)

Shaik Rasheed played a key role for Andhra in this match. He scored 51 runs off just 36 deliveries. Shaik Rasheed added 41 runs for the third wicket with Ricky Bhui. He was the highest run-scorer for the team and helped Andhra reach 139 runs for the loss of nine wickets.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (Andhra)

Nitish Kumar Reddy, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023, bats in the middle order for Andhra. He scored one run off four deliveries against Kerala in this match.

Reddy opened the bowling for Andhra and gave away 37 runs in four overs. He picked one wicket for 18 runs in two overs in the first match and didn’t get a chance to bat.