'Childish and cringe' - Virat Kohli receives flak for his Instagram fanboy post on MS Dhoni

Following Virat Kohli's Instagram post lauding MS Dhoni, the former received flak from the Indian Twitterati for going overboard with the idol-worship.
Earlier on Monday, Kohli took to social media to share a picture of a water bottle in which Dhoni's image was used for advertising purposes.
The 34-year-old batter posted an Instagram story about it and wrote:
"He's everywhere. Even on the water bottle."
Over the course of time, Virat Kohli has expressed his fondness for MS Dhoni and the “friendship and belief” that he has received from the talismanic senior.
However, the former Indian captain's obsession has not settled well with some users, who took to social media to voice their opinions.
MS Dhoni extended support to Virat Kohli during his lean patch
Virat Kohli has previously revealed how MS Dhoni texted him and extended support during the lean patch and how the message "hit home" for him.
During IPL 2022, Kohli said on the RCB Podcast,
"The only person who has genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni. And for me that is such a blessing to know that I could have such a strong bond and such a strong relationship with someone who is such a senior to me where things are, it is a friendship which is based on a lot of mutual respect."
Kohli also penned a heartfelt post on Dhoni's birthday, saying that being his “trusted deputy” was the most enjoyable and exciting period of his career. When the CSK skipper announced his international retirement in 2020, Kohli took to social media, showcasing the great camaraderie between the duo.
Dhoni had also groomed Kohli as the leader, and there were many instances when Kohli would seek his opinion when the going got tough during a game.