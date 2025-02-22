Chinelle Henry smashes joint-fastest fifty in league's history during UPW vs DC WPL 2025 clash [Watch]

UP Warriorz (UPW) all-rounder Chinelle Henry smashed the joint-fastest half-century of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday (February 22) during the match against Delhi Capitals. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is the host for this encounter.

After being asked to bat first, UPW's top and middle order failed to fire, which left them reeling at 109/7 and in all sorts of problems. Chinelle Henry stepped up for the Warriorz at this juncture and single-handedly powered them to a respectable total of 177 with a blistering knock of 62 (23). Henry lit up the stage by hitting eight sixes and two fours, enthralling the spectators.

During her sensational knock, the West Indies cricketer brought up her half-century in just 18 balls to equal Sophie Dunkley for the quickest fifty in WPL history. Dunkley achieved the feat in the inaugural season of the league in 2023 while playing for Gujarat Giants (GG) against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

You can watch Chinelle Henry's half-century celebrations in the video below:

Shafali Verma (19 balls), Sophie Devine (20 balls), and Harmanpreet Kaur (22 balls) round off the top five of the fastest half-century makers in WPL.

"I was just targeting wherever they bowled the ball"- Chinelle Henry after 1st innings of UPW vs DC WPL 2025 clash

Speaking during the mid-innings break, Chinelle Henry opened up about her conversation with the coach that a 120-odd target would not be sufficient before arriving at the crease. Chinelle stated that she backed her skills, and it paid off. Reflecting on her knock, she said:

"When I went into bat, we were in some trouble. Coach said to me that 120 isn't going to win us the game. It was about backing my skills. I was just targeting wherever they bowled the ball. It paid off for me. Last game we were disappointed to not get the win after putting up a fight. Talk was to tighten the things we didn't do well with our fielding."

DC reached 39/1 in 7 overs during the chase, at the time of the writing.

