Chinnaswamy Stadium's replacement announced for knockouts & other matches of 2025 Women's ODI World Cup

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published Aug 22, 2025 15:25 IST
An event for Women
An event for Women's World Cup was held recently. (Credits: ICC X)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, August 22, announced the revised schedule for the upcoming 2025 Women's 50-over World Cup. While the itinerary from September 30 to November 2 remains unchanged, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai has replaced Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as one of the eight venues due to the latter's unavailability.

The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai is slated to host at least five matches of the tournament, including three league matches, a semi-final, and potentially the final of the 13th edition of the marquee cricketing event. The other venues for the eight-team event are the ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

Only India and England have named their squads ahead of the mega tournament. Australia are the defending champions, having won the 2022 edition by beating England in the final at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

"I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches" - Jay Shah

Jay Shah. (Image Credits: Getty)
ICC chairman Jay Shah believes the DY Patil Stadium has emerged as a hub for women's cricket and expects an electric atmosphere during the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup. He said, as quoted by ICC:

"Navi Mumbai has emerged as a genuine home for women’s cricket in recent years. The support it has received during international fixtures and the Women’s Premier League has been remarkable, creating an atmosphere that elevates the players and inspires fans. I am certain that the same energy will define the big matches of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup as it returns to India after 12 years. We stand at a pivotal moment in the journey of the women’s game. This World Cup has the potential to be remembered as one of those defining milestones that shaped the sport’s future, not only in India but across the cricketing world."

Hosts India and Sri Lanka will kick start the tournament on September 30 in Guwahati.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Twitter icon

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
