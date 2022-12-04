"Choker forever" - Fans react as Babar Azam fails to step up for Pakistan in fourth innings of Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to step up for Pakistan in the fourth innings of the ongoing Rawalpindi Test.

The right-hander departed after scoring four runs off five balls in the third session of Day 4. He fell prey to a short ball bowled by England captain Ben Stokes. Ollie Pope completed a low catch to leave the hosts reeling at 25-2 in six overs.

For the uninitiated, Pakistan are chasing a target of 343 against England with more than a day left in the Test. The onus will now be on the middle order to save the game.

It's worth mentioning that Babar Azam emerged as the top scorer for Pakistan in their first innings, scoring 136 as Pakistan scored 579 in response to England’s 657.

Fans on Twitter, though, were not happy with Babar’s early dismissal in the seocnd innings.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Sajid Hassan @IMSajidHassan @MichaelVaughan @babarazam258 Asking for too much from Babar Azam. He is not cut out for greatness when it matters most. @MichaelVaughan @babarazam258 Asking for too much from Babar Azam. He is not cut out for greatness when it matters most.

Dawa-daaru @kaafinashedaar Babar azam: this too shall pass



King Kohli scoring a century: Babar azam: this too shall passKing Kohli scoring a century: https://t.co/p2Cu1xvZUD

Satvik @sat_vik1 @_FaridKhan Babar Azam is not in league of fab 4. Don't force him , he is good player but no where near to great. When situation demands, he succumb. @_FaridKhan Babar Azam is not in league of fab 4. Don't force him , he is good player but no where near to great. When situation demands, he succumb.

Sumit sangwan @SumitSa25164405 2 min silence for all babar azam fans who were celebrating the dismissal of Virat Kohli earlier today. 2 min silence for all babar azam fans who were celebrating the dismissal of Virat Kohli earlier today.

Ali Khan @AliKhanOCT

#BabarAzam𓃵 #ENGvPAK No Babar No Match - It's done for me now just a formality No Babar No Match - It's done for me now just a formality 😖#BabarAzam𓃵 #ENGvPAK

Usama.🇵🇹🇧🇷 @idcusama Not for the first Babar Azam is failing in big moments.🤡 #PAKvENG Not for the first Babar Azam is failing in big moments.🤡 #PAKvENG https://t.co/awA6LUrCEu

Babar Azam-led Pakistan must win the ongoing Test to stay in the fray for the World Test Championship final. They will have to win all their upcoming four Tests if they lose the Rawalpindi Test.

“A brave decision”- Saeed Anwar hails Ben Stokes-led England for declaration against Babar Azam and Co.

Former Pakistan player Saeed Anwar, meanwhile, has hailed England captain Ben Stokes for their aggressive mindset after the visitors declared their innings at 264-7 at Tea to force a result.

That came after the visitors had stretched their lead to 342 runs with four sessions left in the Test. Anwar tweeted:

“A brave decision by @benstokes38 & @ECB_cricket to set a target for Pakistan. C’mon Pakistan.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum duo have not lost a Test series since being appointed captain and coach respectively of the Test team. They have won six of their last seven Tests, all at home.

The visitors will look to start the Test series on a winning note in Pakistan, who are 80-2 at Stumps on Day 4.

