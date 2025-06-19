"Chokers was not our tag to carry" - Temba Bavuma's blunt statement after South Africa's triumph in SA vs AUS 2025 WTC Final

South Africa's Test captain Temba Bavuma provided a blunt statement after their triumph in the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final. The 2025 WTC final was held recently at Lord's, where South Africa beat Australia to claim the title.

It was South Africa's first ICC trophy after 27 years. They had been given the tag of 'chokers' as they would make it to the knockout stages or finals of tournaments but would fail to cross the finish line.

However, after their historic 2025 WTC final win over Australia, skipper Temba Bavuma stated that they did not focus on the outside voice and that the 'chokers' tag was never theirs to carry. He was quoted as saying by The Indian Express:

“As much as the Aussies were saying we were chokers in the field, we never made it our thing. We just said we’ve got to keep going and be relentless, and the harder we knock, the doors will open. Chokers was not our tag to carry, we never spoke about it, although you always feel a responsibility when you wear the badge."

South Africa beat Australia by five wickets on the fourth day of the Test to win their first ICC trophy since their triumph at the 1998 Champions Trophy.

“It was quite overwhelming" - Temba Bavuma on receiving grand reception after 2025 WTC win

South Africa received a grand welcome on arriving back home in Johannesburg after the 2025 WTC victory. After their landing at the airport in Johannesburg, they were greeted by fans who were present to welcome them in large numbers.

Temba Bavuma said the following about the reception:

“It was quite overwhelming and I have not seen such a lot of people at the airport before. It’s quite different to when we came home from the last (Twenty20) World Cup. I guess we have not really realised what we have done until you see that emotion. And to have done it in a proper South African way — it was not simple nor easy — shows something unique to this group and that is that we embrace everything of what it means to be South African."

Bavuma not only led with his captaincy on the field but also made vital contributions with the bat in the final. He scored 36 runs off 84 balls in the first innings and a gritty 134-ball 66 in the second during his match-winning partnership with Aiden Markram.

