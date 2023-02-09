Create

"Choli-Daaman ka sath" - Fans react as Sanjay Manjrekar can’t stop praising Ravindra Jadeja during Nagpur Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Feb 09, 2023 11:23 IST
Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar have moved on from their 2019 World Cup rivalry off the field.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar welcomed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as he made his Team India comeback after five months in the Nagpur Test on Day 1 (Thursday, February 9). Coincidentally, the duo were the first changes in both the commentary box and bowling department, respectively.

For the uninitiated, the cricketer-turned-commentator had infamously called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces player’ during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Back then, the all-rounder retorted strongly against the comments.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar
"By bits and by pieces, he's ripped me apart today" -- Manjrekar on Jadejahttps://t.co/sr3tWdkhMi

The duo have moved on from the past and were last seen together at the 2022 Asia Cup.

Ha ha… and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon :) twitter.com/imjadeja/statu…

Fans were left in splits as soon as Manjrekar praised Jadeja during the Nagpur Test.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Is that Sanjay Manjrekar welcoming Ravindra Jadeja back in the Indian side? Wonder what he eats his stale words with?
Jadeja bowling for the first time this BGT&Sanjay Manjrekar on comm box for first time this BGT Quite a Choli-Daaman ka sath this 👍
Ha! Sanjay Manjrekar welcoming Ravindra Jadeja. And welcoming him about 10 times. That was a painful 30 seconds 😂😂 #INDvsAUS #ausvind
Sanjay Manjrekar enters commentary box and Jadeja is into the attack 😂😂 #INDvsAUS
First change in bowling is Ravindra JadejaAnd first change in commentary is Sanjay Manjrekar.😭😭#INDvsAUS #BorderGavaskarTrophy
Sanjay Manjrekar ne welcome kari hai bhai Jadeja saab ki New look bhi pasand aagya
@mufaddal_vohra Great!!!! Jadeja comeback with Manjrekar on the commentary 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽#bleedblue ♥️
I like how Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar come into the attack at the exact same time.#INDvsAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 #siraj #RohitSharma𓃵
Jadeja with the ball. Manjrekar on the mic. Let the memes begin.. 😂😂
Always fun to watch Jadeja with Manjrekar on commentary.

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the highest-wicket taker during Australia’s last tour of India

Ravindra Jadeja scalped 25 wickets when Australia last toured India in 2016-17. He will look to deliver once again as the hosts look to win their fifth consecutive series against the visitors at home.

Overall, the left-arm spinner has scalped 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against the Aussies. The Saurashtra skipper recently scalped eight wickets against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy ahead of his national comeback.

Jadeja is making his comeback after a five-month gap after recovering from a knee injury. The southpaw was delighted to once again play for India after a long injury layoff. He said:

"I was eagerly waiting to make a comeback and play for India. I had been struggling with my knee for some time, so surgery was needed."

Jadeja continued:

"I am very excited and feel good that after more than 5 months I am in the Indian jersey. I am lucky to have got the chance back. There were many ups and downs in the journey because it is not easy if you stay away from cricket for 5 months.”
🚨 Team News 🚨Test debuts for @surya_14kumar & @KonaBharat for #TeamIndia 👌 👌Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/INDvAUS-2023-1… #INDvAUS | @mastercardindiaA look at our Playing XI 🔽 https://t.co/div9awCB4o

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
