"Choli-Daaman ka sath" - Fans react as Sanjay Manjrekar can’t stop praising Ravindra Jadeja during Nagpur Test

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar welcomed all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as he made his Team India comeback after five months in the Nagpur Test on Day 1 (Thursday, February 9). Coincidentally, the duo were the first changes in both the commentary box and bowling department, respectively.
For the uninitiated, the cricketer-turned-commentator had infamously called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces player’ during the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales. Back then, the all-rounder retorted strongly against the comments.
The duo have moved on from the past and were last seen together at the 2022 Asia Cup.
Fans were left in splits as soon as Manjrekar praised Jadeja during the Nagpur Test.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the highest-wicket taker during Australia’s last tour of India
Ravindra Jadeja scalped 25 wickets when Australia last toured India in 2016-17. He will look to deliver once again as the hosts look to win their fifth consecutive series against the visitors at home.
Overall, the left-arm spinner has scalped 63 wickets in just 12 Tests against the Aussies. The Saurashtra skipper recently scalped eight wickets against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy ahead of his national comeback.
Jadeja is making his comeback after a five-month gap after recovering from a knee injury. The southpaw was delighted to once again play for India after a long injury layoff. He said:
"I was eagerly waiting to make a comeback and play for India. I had been struggling with my knee for some time, so surgery was needed."
Jadeja continued:
"I am very excited and feel good that after more than 5 months I am in the Indian jersey. I am lucky to have got the chance back. There were many ups and downs in the journey because it is not easy if you stay away from cricket for 5 months.”
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.
Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.