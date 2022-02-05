Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has revealed that he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. This is a further setback to his health, as Cairns was discharged from hospital just last week almost five months after suffering a life-threatening heart attack and paralysis.

Chris Cairns @chriscairns168

#notdoneyet #nextphase A bittersweet farewell, after 141 days as an inpatient @UniCanberra Hospital I am finally heading home for good. Thank you again to the incredible staff. The next phase starts Monday as an outpatient at Brindabella…look forward to working with the team. A bittersweet farewell, after 141 days as an inpatient @UniCanberra Hospital I am finally heading home for good. Thank you again to the incredible staff. The next phase starts Monday as an outpatient at Brindabella…look forward to working with the team.💪#notdoneyet #nextphase https://t.co/xEmohCGy7N

"A big shock and not what I was expecting" - Chris Cairns

Upon being diagnosed with bowel cancer during a regular health check-up, the 51-year-old said:

"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer... big shock and not what I was expecting. So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place."

The former Kiwi star further added:

"Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift uppercut and over in the first round"

Unfortunately, Chris Cairns suffered a stroke during a heart surgery following an aortic dissection in September last year which left him paralysed in both legs. He has represented the Black Caps in 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and 2 T20Is in a career spanning 17 years from 1989 to 2006.

One of the finest all-rounders, the former Kiwi player amassed 3320 Test and 4950 ODI runs. He also picked up 218 and 201 wickets in Tests and ODIs, respectively. Cairns has represented New Zealand in four ICC Cricket World Cups - 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003 before announcing his retirement from international cricket in early 2006.

Also Read Article Continues below

Cairns has fought several health battles successfully and had been making solid progress in his rehab following heart surgery and paralysis. Now, having been diagnosed with bowel cancer, Cairns' fans can only hope that he will overcome this illness and come back even stronger.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar