Chris Cairns diagnosed with bowel cancer

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns has revealed that he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer. This is a further setback to his health, as Cairns was discharged from hospital just last week almost five months after suffering a life-threatening heart attack and paralysis.
"A big shock and not what I was expecting" - Chris Cairns
Upon being diagnosed with bowel cancer during a regular health check-up, the 51-year-old said:
"I was told yesterday I have bowel cancer... big shock and not what I was expecting. So, as I prepare for another round of conversations with surgeons and specialists, I keep remembering how lucky I am to be here in the first place."
The former Kiwi star further added:
"Another fight ahead but here’s hoping this one is a swift uppercut and over in the first round"
Unfortunately, Chris Cairns suffered a stroke during a heart surgery following an aortic dissection in September last year which left him paralysed in both legs. He has represented the Black Caps in 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and 2 T20Is in a career spanning 17 years from 1989 to 2006.
One of the finest all-rounders, the former Kiwi player amassed 3320 Test and 4950 ODI runs. He also picked up 218 and 201 wickets in Tests and ODIs, respectively. Cairns has represented New Zealand in four ICC Cricket World Cups - 1992, 1996, 1999 and 2003 before announcing his retirement from international cricket in early 2006.
Cairns has fought several health battles successfully and had been making solid progress in his rehab following heart surgery and paralysis. Now, having been diagnosed with bowel cancer, Cairns' fans can only hope that he will overcome this illness and come back even stronger.