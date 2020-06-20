Chris Gayle and I had tears in our eyes during Sachin Tendulkar’s final Test: Kirk Edwards

Kirk Edwards remembers Sachin Tendulkar's farewell Test vividly even after so many years.

Sachin Tendulkar went out of his way to come and speak to the youngster playing in only his third Test.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin Tendulkar was an idol for many cricketers around and remains so even years after his retirement. The last Test of the Mumbai maestro was a grand event for all of India, as be big adieu to international game against West Indies in front of his home crowd at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

For the visiting West Indies players, it was an equally memorable affair. Opener Kirk Edwards remembers the iconic Test vividly even after so many years.

Edwards has now revealed that he and Chris Gayle became emotional after Sachin Tendulkar got out for the last time in his career.

“For the 200th Test match, I was there. It was very emotional for me as well. I had my shades on. I was next to Gayle as well. The both of us were sniffing (tearing up),” Edwards told CricTracker during an Instagram live session.

“We tried to not let water fall out of our eyes. It was a very touching moment. Knowing that you’re never going to see this guy in the park again playing cricket,” Edwards added.

The atmosphere was electric at the Wankhade on all the days with even the visiting players enjoying every minute of the game.

After bundling out the West Indies for just 182 runs in the first innings, India ended Day 1 at 157/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Sachin Tendulkar at the crease on 34 and 38 respectively.

Kirk Edwards says Sachin Tendulkar played a very important role in his career

The latter was looking in good touch and many hoped for him to notch up a three-figure score for one final time in his career. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be as he got out, caught at slip, on 74 to Narsingh Deonarine.

There was deafening silence in the stadium but soon the crowd realised that a legendary career was ending and they stood for the man to applaud his efforts over almost 24 years. At that time, Edwards was in the field next to Chris Gayle and both became emotional.

The opener, who played in 17 Tests and 16 ODIs for the West Indies, vividly recalls how Sachin Tendulkar went out of his way to come and speak to the youngster who was just playing in the third Test match of his career.

Sachin Tendulkar even messaged Edwards, who averages a modest 31.8 in Tests, when the latter was going through a tough time during England tour.

“I have been seeing what it’s about when Sachin’s involved. He’s actually a guy who played a very important role in my career as well in terms of encouraging me, even down to my gear. I used Adidas bat, but it was a Sachin Tendulkar Adidas. He was responsible for that,” the 35-year-old recalled.

“Because, after my third Test match, he was the guy who came over to me and told me that he enjoyed my batting in the series and you know I was like, freaked out, like I couldn’t believe it,” Kirk Edwards added.