CPL 2021: Watch- St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Chris Gayle smashes window glass with a monstrous six off Jason Holder

Universe Boss Chris Gayle may have managed just 12 runs during his maiden Caribbean Premier League 2021 outing for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots against the Barbados Royals, However, the swashbuckling opener was still able to leave his mark on the game as he shattered the glass over the sight screen with a monstrous six off a delivery from Jason Holder.

It all went down during the fifth ball of the 5th over when Gayle shimmied down the track and smoked Jason Holder for a straight six over his head. The ball proceeded to obliterate the window glass just below the commentary box.

Watch the video here:

Gayle’s blitz, though, was halted by Oshane Thomas on a 9-ball knock of 12 runs as the pacer proceeded to castle the former in the very next over. This left St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots reeling at 3/38 in 5.4 overs.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots kickstart their CPL 2021 campaign with a 21-run win over Barbados Royals

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots, however, proceeded to recover from the four body-blows that they suffered within a space of 7.1 overs thanks to a brilliant 115-run-stand between Sherfane Rutherford [53 off 43 balls] and skipper Dwayne Bravo. The captain chipped in with an unbeaten 35-ball knock of 47 runs, an innings which included just one four but 4 maximums.

Rutherford and Bravo added 115 runs for the 5th wicket in just 11.3 overs before the former was eventually castled by Jason Holder. Fabian Allen ensured that the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots finished the innings on a high as the all-rounder smashed a couple of fours and a six during his unbeaten 7-ball knock of 19 runs.

Chasing 176, Barbados Royals batsmen barring Shai Hope (44 off 38 balls) and Azam Khan (28 off 16 balls) never really got going. The Royals eventually finished at 154-7 after 20 overs. Sheldon Cottrell (2-39 in 4 overs) and Dominic Drakes (2-13 in 4 overs) were the pick of the bowlers for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

