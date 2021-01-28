Chris Lynn hopes Brisbane Heat can avoid close wins in playoffs

Chris Lynn hopes to see more complete performances from the Brisbane Heat in the BBL playoffs, as they aim to make a deep run in the tournament.

The Brisbane Heat had some close games during the group stage. They were nearly dumped out of playoff contention as well. Mitchell Marsh came close to taking the Perth Scorchers home from an improbable position in their final group game. The Heat held their nerve to claim a playoff spot on the final day of the BBL 10 group stage.

But Chris Lynn hopes his side can produce a polished performance against the Adelaide Strikers in their first playoff game. The Brisbane Heat captain also spoke about the effect of close matches on fans and especially, head coach Darren Lehmann. The latter had to undergo a triple bypass surgery after suffering a heart attack last year.

"They're character building games ... we've had a couple now and even after the Perth win every person I've spoken to, said we gave them a heart attack. That's close to home for some, with Darren Lehmann, so we'd like a nice polished performance but if we have to win like that, then we win like that," Lynn told The West Australian.

"I have to keep scoring heaps of runs" - Chris Lynn on Australia omission

Chris Lynn has had his say on his Australia omission

Chris Lynn was left out of the Australia squad for the upcoming T20I series away to New Zealand. But the Brisbane Heat skipper has said that he only has himself to blame for being shunned.

"It doesn't matter what I say, I'll get hosed either way. I have to keep putting my hand up and scoring heaps of runs. I've found a way to get to 50 and then found a way to get out, so it'd be nice to turn one of those into a match-winning score."

Chris Lynn may not have impressed the Australian selectors at the moment. But good performances in the BBL playoffs could go a long way in helping him make a case for selection ahead of the T20I World Cup.