Chris Lynn set to miss BBL for the first time in 11 years after signing a mega-deal with ILT20 

Australian opening batter Chris Lynn will not compete in the Big Bash League (BBL) for the first time since its inception after favoring a deal offered by the newfound International League T20 (ILT20).

The 32-year-old was released by the Brisbane Heat after 11 seasons and was in talks with the Adelaide Strikers ahead of the upcoming season.

Notably, Lynn had an underwhelming season for the franchise in the 2021-22 season. With 215 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 125, the Brisbane Heat finished seventh in the points table.

The T20 League, based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have announced a list of 54 international cricketers who have expressed their desire to play in the league. Players will be allotted among the six franchises through a draft or an auction before the season kickstarts in January 2023.

Lynn marked the only Australian to ply his trade for the overseas league. Fellow opening batter David Warner was also tempted with a lucrative offer, but is now reportedly close to signing a deal with the Adelaide Strikers.

Australian Cricketers‘ Association chief executive Todd Greenberg told the Cricket Et Cetera podcast:

“I am very hopeful David will play BBL and I am hopeful that all of our best Australian cricketers will play in it."

He added:

"There’s a variety of reasons why. There’s absolutely no doubt that someone like David and others of his ilk could earn more in the coming Australian summer if they were to ply their trade overseas, but there’s a much broader discussion and a bigger picture we are trying to solve here."

The Big Bash League are trying to fend off competition from the likes of the aforementioned ILT20 as well as the newly incepted Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 league. Australia's premier T20 tournament have also spiced things up with an inaugural draft, which allows all franchises to systematically rope in players, rather than independently securing their services.

Australian pacers likely to skip BBL due to workload

Australia have a slight opening in their hectic international schedule after South Africa chose to forfeit the three-match ODI series in January 2023. Despite the Australian squad being available for the BBL in the second half of the season, the Australian senior team pacers will not be making a presence.

Citing workload as the primary concern, Mitchell Starc told AAP:

“I have always enjoyed the BBL when I have played it … but my approach with all franchise cricket hasn‘t changed over the last seven years. My approach to the IPL, BBL, I have looked at the Australian schedule and wanting to be as fit and well-performed for that as I can. And franchise cricket has taken a back seat.”

Will the BBL be able to compete against the likes of the uprising T20 leagues around the world? Let us know what you think.

