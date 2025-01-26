  • home icon
  Chris Martin dedicates special song for Jasprit Bumrah as Indian fast bowler attends Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad [Watch]

Chris Martin dedicates special song for Jasprit Bumrah as Indian fast bowler attends Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jan 26, 2025 23:00 IST
Chris Martin (left) and Jasprit Bumrah. (Pics: Instagram/coldplay/jaspritb1).
Chris Martin (left) and Jasprit Bumrah. (Pics: Instagram/coldplay/jaspritb1).

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin performed a special song for Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Day 2 of the band's Ahmedabad concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bumrah, who was in attendance for the event, seemed overwhelmed by the sweet gesture.

Martin composed the song to honor Bumrah. The English musician hailed the speedster as the best bowler in the world and also cheekily mentioned that he doesn't enjoy seeing him destroy the England cricket team with his fiery spells.

The lyrics of Coldplay's lead singer's song for Bumrah were:

"Jasprit, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We do not enjoy watching you destroy England with wicket after wicket."
also-read-trending Trending

The band also showed videos of Bumrah cleaning up Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett, and Ben Stokes from India's five-match home Test series against England in 2024 on the big screen. You can watch the full clip of Coldplay honoring the star pacer on Day 2 of their Ahmedabad concert below:

On the cricketing front, Jasprit Bumrah looked in imperious form during India's away Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Test series against Australia. He was adjudged the Player of the Series for picking up 32 wickets across nine innings at a brilliant average of 13.06.

Chris Martin gave surprise shoutouts to Jasprit Bumrah during Coldplay's Navi Mumbai shows as well

Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert wasn't the first instance of Chris Martin expressing his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah. The popular singer also gave back-to-back shoutouts to the Team India star during the band's concerts at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, earlier this month.

Bumrah shared a clip from the concert on his Instagram account, reacting to the back-to-back mentions from Martin. He wrote:

"This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned."

It is worth mentioning that during one of Coldplay's Navi Mumbai shows, Martin joked that the band would have to end their concert as Bumrah was waiting backstage and wanted to bowl at him. In the subsequent concert, the band played the video of Bumrah's iconic yorker to Ollie Pope on the big screen.

Edited by Arshit Garg
