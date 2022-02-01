Chris Silverwood and Graham Thorpe to be axed following Ashes loss; Joe Root to stay on as Test captain - Reports

England head coach and chief selector Chris Silverwood's fate is likely to be decided when the ECB board of directors meets on Tuesday (February 01).

According to reports in the British media, Silverwood could well be the 'fall guy' following Joe Root and co.'s decimation in the Ashes series Down Under this winter.

England team director and former player Ashley Giles recently sent a detailed report to Andrew Strauss, who now chairs the ECB's performance cricket committee, and board chairman Tom Harrison.

Strauss has now been primed with the task of charting out a roadmap for the improvement in fortunes of the English Test team. It is highly likely Silverwood and batting coach Graham Thorpe will lose their jobs in the immediate future.

It remains to be seen if Silverwood will be sacked immediately or is put on temporary notice for the upcoming Test tour of the Caribbean. The English squad for the three-match Test series in the West Indies is likely to be announced next week. The touring party will depart for the Caribbean on February 24.

Chris Silverwood and Joe Root made blunders galore in England's Ashes debacle

Silverwood came under immense scrutiny during the recent Ashes tour Down Under. It was for not only the manner in which the visitors were hammered (0-4), but also for the numerous selection blunders he and captain Root made during the five Tests.

The veteran duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad were not played in the opening Test at the Gabba. The visitors inexplicably decided to bat first in seamer-friendly conditions in Brisbane, while Jack Leach was not played in Adelaide, where the surface had enough assistance for spinners.

Despite all the criticism, Chris Silverwood firmly defended his selection calls during media interactions, which attracted further criticism. Meanwhile, Root is likely to continue as Test captain for the foreseeable future.

The interim coaching team - if Silverwood is sacked - could be led by Surrey director of cricket and former England captain Alec Stewart or Paul Collingwood, who served as assistant to Silverwood.

The three-match Test series in the West Indies will commence on March 08 at North Sound in Antigua.

