Chris Silverwood quits as England head coach after Ashes disaster

Chris Silverwood has quit as England men’s head coach in the wake of the team’s 0-4 drubbing in Australia during the Ashes series. The development, which was on expected lines, came a day after Ashley Giles left his post as Managing Director.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed Silverwood’s exit through a statement on their official website. The ECB also said that interim arrangements for the upcoming tour of the West Indies will be announced in due course.

With Silverwood as coach, England rose to the top of the rankings in white-ball formats. In Tests, the side registered away wins in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Praising the 46-year-old, ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said:

“During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with. Under Chris, England Men's white ball teams have been ranked first and second in the world while he also led the Test team to a number of series wins including away in South Africa and Sri Lanka.”

Harrison added in the official statement:

“He has led the England Men’s team with great resilience and empathy through an incredibly challenging period for English cricket, and he deserves our sincere thanks and gratitude. In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards.”

Despite the Ashes debacle, Silverwood has expressed his desire to continue as coach of the England team. But the pressure was growing on him from various quarters to step down.

“Leave with fond memories” - Chris Silverwood

Although his tenure with the English team has come to an end on a disappointing note, the former cricketer asserted that he will look back at his stint with fond memories. He said in his resignation statement:

“It’s been an absolute honour to be England Head Coach, and I’m extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff. I want to thank them all for the hard work and commitment they have given during my time in the role and I wish them all the very best moving forward."

He added about his journey as coach:

“The last two years have been very demanding but I have really enjoyed my time with the team and working with Rooty and Morgs, and I am very proud of this group considering the challenges. I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter.”

Silverwood represented England in six Tests and seven ODIs from 1996 to 2002, claiming 17 international wickets.

