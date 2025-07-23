Chris Woakes breaks Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat handle in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

Team India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was handed a massive wake-up call inside the first hour after his bat handle snapped from the joint against a Chris Woakes delivery during the fourth Test against England. The left-handed batter has had to be watchful against the hard, new ball, after England captain Ben Stokes put India into bat at Old Trafford, Manchester. Coming into the contest on the back of twin failures at Lord's, Jaiswal was a man on a mission to make amends. Taking on the poor deliveries, and respecting the good ones, the youngster struck the right balance to get some momentum while warding off the new ball threat. During the ninth over, the batter defended a Chris Woakes delivery that had some extra bounce. The ball went on to hit the bat higher than expected, near the joint, causing the handle to snap and come off. Have a look at the incident right here: The batter signalled the need for a replacement bat to the dressing room as Karun Nair stepped out with the rest of his bats to choose from on the field. Yashasvi Jaiswal at his patient and watchful best on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test so far The youngster resumed his innings with the new bat as England continued to search for their first breakthrough. He dispatched Woakes for a boundary in his next over, but the right-arm pacer continued to test him from around the wicket. Several deliveries narrowly evaded the left-handed batter's outside edge, but he was careful and decisive in terms of choosing the deliveries to attack. At the time of writing, Yashasvi Jaiswal is unbeaten on 14 off 43 deliveries in the 17th over of the session, with Ben Stokes introducing himself into the attack after the frontline seamers failed to deliver the early breakthrough. The score reads 48-0, with KL Rahul ticking along well at 32 runs off 55 deliveries.