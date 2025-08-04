Chris Woakes receives standing ovation as he walks out to bat with one hand plastered on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

England pacer Chris Woakes showed great courage as he walked out to bat at The Oval, London, on Day 5 of the side's Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test against India. The 36-year-old had his left arm in a sling after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding on Day 1.While he didn't bat in England's first innings, he kept his body on the line on the all-important final day for his team. His left arm seemed heavily taped as it was tucked inside a sweater.He came to the crease following the 83rd over after England lost their ninth wicket. Woakes received a standing ovation from the crowd for his brave decision of choosing to bat even after a shoulder dislocation.Here's a video of Chris Woakes walking out to bat on Day 5 with one hand plastered:Meanwhile, a dramatic fifth day was on the cards as England needed 35 runs to win, while India were in search of four wickets. Mohammed Siraj helped the visitors get off to a dream start by removing overnight batters Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton early.Prasidh Kishna joined the party as well, getting rid of Josh Tongue. The home team required 17 runs when Woakes walked out to bat at No. 11.England lead the five-match series 2-1, making this a must-win clash for Shubman Gill and Co. The hosts would clinch the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy if they manage to overhaul the 374-run target.&quot;He's desperate to do what it takes&quot; - Joe Root on Chris Woakes being ready to put his body on the line in ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestEngland's veteran batter Joe Root revealed that Chris Woakes was ready to bat despite his shoulder injury. He mentioned that the bowling all-rounder even faced a few throwdowns to be ready.Suggesting that Woakes was &quot;all-in&quot; for the chase, here's what Root said (via ESPNcricinfo):&quot;He's all-in, like the rest of us. It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here (the indoor school) at one point, and he's ready if needed… He's desperate to do what it takes.&quot;Woakes bowled 14 overs and picked up one wicket in India's first innings. He did not bowl in India's subsequent essay.