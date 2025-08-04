  • home icon
Chris Woakes receives standing ovation as he walks out to bat with one hand plastered on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test [Watch]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Aug 04, 2025 16:36 IST
England v India - 5th Rothesay Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Chris Woakes got a standing ovation from The Oval crowd. (Pic: Getty Images).

England pacer Chris Woakes showed great courage as he walked out to bat at The Oval, London, on Day 5 of the side's Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test against India. The 36-year-old had his left arm in a sling after sustaining a shoulder injury while fielding on Day 1.

While he didn't bat in England's first innings, he kept his body on the line on the all-important final day for his team. His left arm seemed heavily taped as it was tucked inside a sweater.

He came to the crease following the 83rd over after England lost their ninth wicket. Woakes received a standing ovation from the crowd for his brave decision of choosing to bat even after a shoulder dislocation.

Here's a video of Chris Woakes walking out to bat on Day 5 with one hand plastered:

Meanwhile, a dramatic fifth day was on the cards as England needed 35 runs to win, while India were in search of four wickets. Mohammed Siraj helped the visitors get off to a dream start by removing overnight batters Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton early.

Prasidh Kishna joined the party as well, getting rid of Josh Tongue. The home team required 17 runs when Woakes walked out to bat at No. 11.

England lead the five-match series 2-1, making this a must-win clash for Shubman Gill and Co. The hosts would clinch the maiden Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy if they manage to overhaul the 374-run target.

"He's desperate to do what it takes" - Joe Root on Chris Woakes being ready to put his body on the line in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

England's veteran batter Joe Root revealed that Chris Woakes was ready to bat despite his shoulder injury. He mentioned that the bowling all-rounder even faced a few throwdowns to be ready.

Suggesting that Woakes was "all-in" for the chase, here's what Root said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"He's all-in, like the rest of us. It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here (the indoor school) at one point, and he's ready if needed… He's desperate to do what it takes."

Woakes bowled 14 overs and picked up one wicket in India's first innings. He did not bowl in India's subsequent essay.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.






