England pacer Chris Woakes dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy to help his team get closer to victory on Day 5 of the third Test at Lord’s on Monday, July 14. Carse ended Reddy’s resistance by getting him caught behind by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith for 13 runs off 53 balls. With the dismissal, he ended the 30-run partnership between the last recognized Indian batting pair as they lost their eighth wicket for 112 in a 193-run chase.

The dismissal came in the 40th over of India’s second innings, the last ball before the Lunch break. Woakes bowled a length ball around the fourth stump line, and the ball went in with the angle. Reddy was stuck inside the crease while trying to block it towards cover. The ball moved away a bit and took an edge before Smith took a regulation catch behind the stumps.

Watch the video below:

Nitish Kumar Reddy puts England on the verge of victory against India in the 3rd Test

A clinical bowling display has ensured England dominate India on Day 5 of the third Test. The top order flopped badly as four out of the top six failed to reach double digits. Karun Nair flopped again, managing just 14 runs, while skipper Shubman Gill perished for six to flop twice with the bat in the Test match.

Jofra Archer, who made his Test comeback after four years, took three prized scalps of Yashasvi Jaiswal (0), Rishabh Pant (9), and Washington Sundar (0). Meanwhile, Brydon Carse and skipper Ben Stokes also bagged two wickets apiece.

At Lunch on Day 5, the tourists were reeling at 112/8, with Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Mohammed Siraj or Jasprit Bumrah will join him in the middle when the game resumes after the break.

A win would help England go 2-1 ahead in the five-match Test series. They won the series opener by five wickets at Headingley but lost the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

The third Test between the two teams will be held at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, beginning on July 23.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test live scores and updates here.

