Chris Woakes wins ICC Men's Player of the Month for July after stellar Ashes 2023

England all-rounder Chris Woakes won the ICC Men's Player of the Month for July after his fantastic performances saw England draw the Ashes series 2-2 against Australia. Having not even been a part of the first two Tests, Woakes won the Player of the Series and that shows the volume of his contribution.

In three Tests, Woakes picked up a staggering 19 wickets, including a five-wicket haul at Old Trafford and also contributed with crucial 79 runs that made a massive difference.

Here's what Chris Woakes was quoted as saying by ICC:

“It's very nice to have been voted ICC Men’s Player of the Month for July. Everything we did in the Ashes was a team effort, and no individual awards would be possible without everyone else doing their job but it's always nice to be recognised, especially when it's a public vote. It was a great series, and I'm just very happy that it captured the imagination and attention of the public so much. It was great to have so much support and it was a hugely enjoyable series to play in."

Ashleigh Gardner wins ICC Women's Player of the Month for July

While Chris Woakes won the Men's Player of the Month, it was Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner who won the award among women's cricketers, beating compatriot Ellyse Perry and England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Gardner also became the only cricketer ever to win the award in back-to-back months. Here's what she was quoted as saying by ICC:

"It’s been a really hectic time over with the Women’s Ashes and the tour of Ireland and I’m really pleased with what the Australian team has achieved. From a personal perspective it's also been pleasing I’ve been able to put in a some really consistent performances with bat and ball over that period."

Ashleigh Gardner was incredible with both bat and ball throughout the Women's Ashes as well as the series against Ireland, with 232 runs and 15 wickets in the month.