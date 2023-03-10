“Class will always show” – Twitter erupts as Ravichandran Ashwin scalps six wickets against Australia in 1st inns of IND vs AUS 4th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin shone for Team India against Australia on Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 10. The off-spinner scalped six wickets as the visitors were finally bowled out for 480.

With a six-wicket haul, Ashwin (113 wickets) also eclipsed former India captain Anil Kumble (111 dismissals) for most scalps against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

So far, the 36-year-old has scalped 24 wickets in the ongoing four-Test series.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar and Indian fans hailed Ashwin’s excellent bowling performance on a batting-friendly pitch.

Ganguly tweeted:

“Great to see Ashwin bowl so well on a good pitch .. class will always show ..hopefully, this will be a good test match .. good opportunity for Indian batsmen after some tuff wickets to bat on, in this series …”

Manjrekar wrote on Twitter:

“6 wickets on a flat pitch and that too on days 1 and 2 against a top-ranked team is, simply said, a sensational performance from R Ashwin!”

Here are some of the other top Twitter reactions:

Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put Australia in the driving seat; Ravichandran Ashwin shines for Team India

A clinical batting performance from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green put the visitors in a commanding position on Day 2. While Khawaja scored 180 off 422, including 21 boundaries, Green hit 114 off 170 deliveries, including 18 boundaries. Together, the duo shared a 208-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Meanwhile, Todd Murphy and Nathan Lyon also contributed 41 and 34, respectively.

Aside from Ashwin, Mohammed Shami scalped a couple of wickets for Team India. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel also settled for one wicket apiece.

The hosts must win the fourth Test to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final in the UK in June. Australia, on the other hand, have already secured their place in the summit clash.

If India fail to defeat Australia in the ongoing Test, Sri Lanka will have a chance to qualify for the WTC final by winning the ongoing two-Test series in New Zealand 2-0.

