'Class written all over' - Shubman Gill impresses Twitter users

After a fine bowling performance to limit the Australians to just 200, India were left with a target of 70 at Melbourne. Once again, debutant Shubman Gill stood tall to take India home along with skipper Rahane. For a 21-year old to open the Test innings for India, and that too against the mighty Australians, definitely speaks volumes of the kind of talent Gill possesses.

Coming into the Boxing Day Test, India was in a state of bother after Prithvi Shaw's dismal performances as an opener. But Gill impressed one and all with his scores of 45 and 35 not-out in each innings. Unsurprisingly, Twitter was buzzing with praises for the youngster.

Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Not bad at all by 21 year old Shubman Gill on debut though! Scoring 45. A treat to watch his innings. Big things to come from that kid for India in the future you can sense it already. 🇮🇳🇦🇺 #AUSvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 27, 2020

Indian batting legend, too, had a lot of praises for young Gill.

Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

Gill is ready. Very impressive. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2020

Some Twitter users also went on to call Gill a culmination of many former batting legends including VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Class written all over in this straight drive from Shubman Gill. pic.twitter.com/O3jCV6oRAp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2020

"Shubman Gill in the first innings was looking composed, had good technique. He has a big future, reminds me of VVS Laxman." - Shane Warne. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 29, 2020

He is only 21 years! Solid temperament with solid technique. — Sumeet Yashpal Mehta (@mehtasumeet) December 29, 2020

"Gill is chill" - Destructive former opener Virender Sehwag, too seems overjoyed knowing the Indian team's future is in safe hands.

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

Shubman Gill making his Test debut scored 80 runs including 15 fours against Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 29, 2020

Gill in test debut:



45 & 35 Not-Out. Played all kinds of class shots ❤️#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4BlaCcfYgy — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) December 29, 2020

Gill impresses on debut against an extremely fierce Aussie attack

It's not easy to stand tall against the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon who seem to be in devastating form. Coming back after a historic defeat in the first Test and replacing an under-performing Prithvi Shaw, young Shubman Gill had a lot of prove to the cricket faternity.

The 21-year old structured his innings with grace, calmness, and a wide smile. His confidence at the crease also gave a sense of belief in what Shubman Gill could prove to be for India in the coming few years. There's no doubt he's an exciting talent.