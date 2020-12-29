'Class written all over' - Shubman Gill impresses Twitter users

After a fine bowling performance to limit the Australians to just 200, India were left with a target of 70 at Melbourne. Once again, debutant Shubman Gill stood tall to take India home along with skipper Rahane. For a 21-year old to open the Test innings for India, and that too against the mighty Australians, definitely speaks volumes of the kind of talent Gill possesses.
Coming into the Boxing Day Test, India was in a state of bother after Prithvi Shaw's dismal performances as an opener. But Gill impressed one and all with his scores of 45 and 35 not-out in each innings. Unsurprisingly, Twitter was buzzing with praises for the youngster.
Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter:
Indian batting legend, too, had a lot of praises for young Gill.
Some Twitter users also went on to call Gill a culmination of many former batting legends including VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.
"Gill is chill" - Destructive former opener Virender Sehwag, too seems overjoyed knowing the Indian team's future is in safe hands.
Gill impresses on debut against an extremely fierce Aussie attack
It's not easy to stand tall against the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon who seem to be in devastating form. Coming back after a historic defeat in the first Test and replacing an under-performing Prithvi Shaw, young Shubman Gill had a lot of prove to the cricket faternity.
The 21-year old structured his innings with grace, calmness, and a wide smile. His confidence at the crease also gave a sense of belief in what Shubman Gill could prove to be for India in the coming few years. There's no doubt he's an exciting talent.Published 29 Dec 2020, 11:42 IST