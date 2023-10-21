"Clearly comes in at the top" - George Bailey confirms Travis Head's batting position in 2023 World Cup

Australian men's team chief selector George Bailey has asserted that Travis Head will open the innings in the 2023 World Cup after returning from injury, given his performances at the top. The former middle-order batter underlined that Head has ticked all the boxes and is well on track to return soon.

After looking scratchy in the first three matches, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit their stride as an opening pair against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday (October 20). The duo smashed 259 for the first wicket, with both batters hammering centuries to take Australia to a match-winning total of 367.

Speaking on Saturday, here's what Bailey said about the state of Travis Head, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"It can be a six to eight-week injury. He's ticked all the boxes in terms of the four-week scan and the bone has healed, so that's all going well, and he's progressed really well through the week.

"But clearly the whole point of having him (in the squad) and carrying him to this point is not to then risk it by bringing him back early. Clearly (Head) comes in at the top. He's been fantastic there for us and that's where he'll slot in."

With Head set to open the innings, it remains to be seen how Australia shuffles the batting order and decides on Marsh's position. Should Marsh bat at No. 3, Steve Smith is likely to slot in at 4.

"Anyone can beat anyone on any given day" - George Bailey

George Bailey. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With big teams like England and South Africa suffering shock defeats to modest oppositions, Bailey remains wary of every team in the tournament. He explained:

"Already we've seen this tournament anyone can beat anyone on any given day. A lot of the teams that you don't play as often or haven't played for a while, it probably just makes you focus a little bit more on what you want to do as a team and just focus internally on making sure you do that really well."

Australia will hope to avoid an upset when they face the unpredictable Netherlands on Wednesday in Delhi.