"Clinical performance" - Joe Root lauds his bowlers as England crawl back in the series

England captain Joe Root has lauded his bowlers after a clinical effort at Headingley which saw the hosts crawl back in the five-match series. After a humiliating defeat at Lord's, Root & Co. thrashed India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series.

The visitors started the day at 215/2 with Virat Kohli (45) and Cheteshwar Pujara (91) in the middle. With the sun out and the new ball on offer, England's bowlers were ruthless to bowl out India for 278 runs within an hour and a quarter. Ollie Robinson picked up four of the remaining wickets while Craig Overton and James Anderson picked up two and one each to send India packing.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Joe Root showered praise on his bowlers, who set the tone on Day 1, bowling out a star-studded Indian batting for a paltry score of 78 runs.

"It was fantastic, clinical performance, the two big lads were exceptional, built pressure early on. Three maidens this morning, and we felt we were in a good place to take wickets. When chances came we took them," Joe Root said.

While it was Ollie Robinson and Craig Overton in the second innings, veteran fast bowler James Anderson broke the backbone of the Indian batting in the first essay. He picked up the first three wickets on Day 1 from where India never actually recovered. Praising the 'GOAT', Joe Root stated that Anderson is responsible for keeping the bowling pack together.

James Anderson picked up four wickets in the match, including three wickets, in the first innings

"What he does, why he's the GOAT of Tests. He sets a wonderful tone for the bowling group. At his age, to be as fit as he is, it's wonderful for the others to learn from," Root added.

"Nice to score one on your home ground" - Joe Root on Headingley century

Amid all the talk about bowlers, England captain Joe Root is quietly taking himself to the next level with back-to-back centuries. The right-handed batter, who scored his sixth century of 2021, admitted that he is looking forward to carrying out a good run in the next two Tests.

"Always have to perform, plenty of times I've missed out. Good to have foundations and hopefully carry that one. Nice to score one on your home ground. The crowd were great, felt in good rhythm and trying to carry that forward. Been exceptional throughout summer and ask good questions. Fantastic to watch and long may that continue," Joe Root said.

With the series tied at 1-1, the caravan now shifts to the Kennington Oval where India and England lock horns in the fourth Test, starting September 2.

