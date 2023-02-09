"Clownery at its best"- Furious fans slam Indian management for backing Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Shubman Gill

Team India have made the tough decision of leaving out Shubman Gill in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. With both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant unavailable for election, there was a debate about whether the hosts would try Gill in the middle-order or hand a Test debut to Suryakumar Yadav.
They did the latter as the No.1 ranked T20I batter is set to prove his mettle in Test cricket. Gill has a Test hundred to his name as an opener but has often been tipped to play in the middle order. He has also scored a lot of runs in the middle-order, both in domestic cricket as well as for India A.
The decision to leave Gill out disappointed many fans as they felt the 23-year-old should have played ahead of SKY at No.5. Here are some of the reactions:
Indian pacers give perfect start in Nagpur
Australia won a crucial toss in the first Test of the series and had no hesitation in deciding to bat first. However, all the talk about the pitch being 'custom-made' for spinners seemed to have gone out of the window after the blistering start that the pacers have had.
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were able to generate ample seam and swing with the new ball. Siraj, on his very first ball, trapped Usman Khawaja right in front and got the hosts off to a great start. Shami made things even better in the next over as he cleaned up David Warner with an absolute beauty from around the wicket.
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are currently trying to consolidate the Australian innings at the time of writing this article.
India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.
Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland.
