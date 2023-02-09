"Clownery at its best"- Furious fans slam Indian management for backing Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Shubman Gill

Team India have made the tough decision of leaving out Shubman Gill in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. With both Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant unavailable for election, there was a debate about whether the hosts would try Gill in the middle-order or hand a Test debut to Suryakumar Yadav.

They did the latter as the No.1 ranked T20I batter is set to prove his mettle in Test cricket. Gill has a Test hundred to his name as an opener but has often been tipped to play in the middle order. He has also scored a lot of runs in the middle-order, both in domestic cricket as well as for India A.

The decision to leave Gill out disappointed many fans as they felt the 23-year-old should have played ahead of SKY at No.5. Here are some of the reactions:

supremo. @classicalVirat Dropped Shubhman Gill when he is in peak form and selecting Surya kumar ahead of deserving Sarfaraz khan and Gill. Shame! Dropped Shubhman Gill when he is in peak form and selecting Surya kumar ahead of deserving Sarfaraz khan and Gill. Shame!

Sunny @Onestlybrutal Is Gill so far behind in the pecking order that even with Pant and Iyer injured he can't find a place in the playing XI? Is Gill so far behind in the pecking order that even with Pant and Iyer injured he can't find a place in the playing XI?

Sohel @SohelVkf SKY ahead of Gill .. Clownery at its best. SKY ahead of Gill .. Clownery at its best. https://t.co/8wjQskNBaN

Shawstopper @shawstopper_100 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Suryakumar Yadav making his Test debut. Suryakumar Yadav making his Test debut. It means Gill is not playing in the first test...I hope my mutuals will show restraint and accept the fact with grace..Though I am excited to watch Surya, Gill definitely deserved to play ahead of him tbh.. It means Gill is not playing in the first test...I hope my mutuals will show restraint and accept the fact with grace..Though I am excited to watch Surya, Gill definitely deserved to play ahead of him tbh..😑😔 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Delighted to see #SKY winning favour IN red ball cricket but disappointing to see #Gill , who’s been in searing form, not making the cut #INDvAUS Delighted to see #SKY winning favour IN red ball cricket but disappointing to see #Gill, who’s been in searing form, not making the cut #INDvAUS

Rama @WobbleSeam Gill has been in red-hot form. If anything, that should be tempting enough to give him a chance.



Only possibility is they want SKY to play an attacking innings. Gill has been in red-hot form. If anything, that should be tempting enough to give him a chance. Only possibility is they want SKY to play an attacking innings.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen I'm finding it pretty weird that India have gone with Suryakumar Yadav in this Test ahead of Shubman Gill, who has been in smashing form across formats! Should have let SKY do what he was doing best in T20Is. #INDvsAUS I'm finding it pretty weird that India have gone with Suryakumar Yadav in this Test ahead of Shubman Gill, who has been in smashing form across formats! Should have let SKY do what he was doing best in T20Is. #INDvsAUS

Udit @udit_buch Gill was in such a good form that I would have gone with him instead of Surya. But let's see now Gill was in such a good form that I would have gone with him instead of Surya. But let's see now

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 I wish Surya well. Absolutely love him and I always love it when he scores runs and I certainly hope he scores here too. But I certainly do not vouch for this move - should have been Gill at 5 #INDvsAUS I wish Surya well. Absolutely love him and I always love it when he scores runs and I certainly hope he scores here too. But I certainly do not vouch for this move - should have been Gill at 5 #INDvsAUS

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shubhman Gill ignored just because he did a loud and aggressive celebration infront of Sachin in Ahmedabad. Mumbai lobby at it's best. Shubhman Gill ignored just because he did a loud and aggressive celebration infront of Sachin in Ahmedabad. Mumbai lobby at it's best. 💔

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit I want SKY to score runs but keeping Gill out is criminal. Now Gill will fall behind the pecking order because Rahul Dravid has a fetish for stupid team selections. No expectations from this team management. Series Jeet lo Kuchipudi bhi karke. I want SKY to score runs but keeping Gill out is criminal. Now Gill will fall behind the pecking order because Rahul Dravid has a fetish for stupid team selections. No expectations from this team management. Series Jeet lo Kuchipudi bhi karke.

Indian pacers give perfect start in Nagpur

Australia won a crucial toss in the first Test of the series and had no hesitation in deciding to bat first. However, all the talk about the pitch being 'custom-made' for spinners seemed to have gone out of the window after the blistering start that the pacers have had.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj were able to generate ample seam and swing with the new ball. Siraj, on his very first ball, trapped Usman Khawaja right in front and got the hosts off to a great start. Shami made things even better in the next over as he cleaned up David Warner with an absolute beauty from around the wicket.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are currently trying to consolidate the Australian innings at the time of writing this article.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins (C), Scott Boland.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score at Sportskeeda for Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023. Follow for latest updates.

Poll : 0 votes