Coldplay plays clip of Jasprit Bumrah’s famous dismissal of Ollie Pope on screen during January 19 Mumbai show [Watch]

Coldplay referred to Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah yet again during their Mumbai show on Sunday, January 19. Chris Martin, the lead singer of the band, took the cricketer's name for the second time during the show.

Martin claimed that Bumrah sent them a serious message saying he did not give them permission to talk about him on their show. The band then played a clip of Jasprit Bumrah's famous dismissal of English batter Ollie Pope on the big screen.

During the second Test between India and England at Visakhapatnam in February 2024, Bumrah bowled an unplayable yorker to dismiss Pope in the second innings. He swung the ball back into the right-hander as two of the three stumps were uprooted. It was the fifth time Bumrah dismissed Pope in Tests.

Trending

Watch the video of the moment here:

This was not the first time the band mentioned Bumrah's name during their show.

Coldplay are on a tour performing across two Indian cities. During their Navi Mumbai show on Saturday, January 18, Chris Martin made an unexpected reference to Jasprit Bumrah.

The singer stated that the Indian pacer wanted to bowl at him.

"Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage. He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now," Martin had stated.

Jasprit Bumrah's participation in Champions Trophy doubtful

Jaspprit Bumrah was India's leading pacer during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series. He picked up 32 wickets from five Tests and finished as the leading wicket-taker.

However, the pacer has been advised rest after the grueling tour which took a toll on him. Given his injury, there is no confirmed news about his recovery period yet. Bumrah is set to miss the ODI series against England at home.

The fast bowler has been named in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Harshit Rana has been named as his cover for the ODI series against England.

Although Bumrah has been named in the squad, there is no confirmation yet as to whether he will participate in the Champions Trophy. It will depend on when he regains full fitness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news