How the Perth Scorchers' management helped Colin Munro mature his game

New Zealand's Colin Munro, who also plays for the Perth Scorchers, divulged how he matured at his batting thanks to the Scorchers team management. He shared that the coaches asked him to settle down and take his time initially instead of going for the big hits right from the get go.

The move has paid off rich dividends. Colin Munro is currently the 5th highest run-scorer in the ongoing BBL though he had a slow start to the season. He scored a duck in his first outing and only passed six runs twice in his first five innings. But the explosive batsman has now got into his groove.

Munro credited the Scorchers' team management for helping him do that.

"I go a bit too hard, too early, to try to prove something to the players around me and the coaches, whereas Adam Voges and Beau Casson, the two coaches here, and even Mase [Matt Mason], the bowling coach, were like, ‘you know you don't have to prove anything, you just have to go out there and be Colin Munro and play what you see in front of you’. I knew that, but every time you come into an environment, you want to prove the point, that you're a hard-hitting batter that can strike at 140, 150, but that's not always the case," said Munro.

Colin Munro has scored 411 runs at a strike rate of 129.6 this season. The left-hander scored three fifties in a row and his impressive performances helped the Scorchers reach the second spot on the points table.

Colin Munro talks about his CPL experience

Colin Munro also talked about how playing in the Caribbean Premier League and putting aside his ego has helped him in the last two years.

"A big one was putting my ego aside because sometimes you get picked up in these tournaments, and you feel you have to live up to expectations – there are a lot of people who are like, 'you have to strike at 140-plus to be successful,' but you don't have to do that from ball one, you can give yourself a bit of time, five or six balls or five to 10 balls if the wicket's a bit tricky, and then you have some calculated options that you can take rather than being reckless. I've definitely matured a bit over the last couple of years and playing in the CPL has really helped me develop that side of my game,” said Munro.

Perth Scorchers square off against defending champions, the Sydney Sixers, to book a place in the final. Thanks to their second-place finish in the league phase, the Scorchers will get another chance to play the final if they fail to go past the Sixers on Saturday.