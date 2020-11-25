Colombo Kings skipper Angelo Matthews will 'absolutely' bowl during LPL 2020 

Colombo Kings skipper Angelo Matthews will certainly be bowling throughout the Lanka Premier League (LPL). He is recognized as one of the most experienced campaigners from Sri Lanka coming into the LPL.

"We couldn't play for eight months, but I worked hard to get to a certain standard fitness-wise," Angelo Mathews told ESPNcricinfo a day before the first LPL match.

"We also had a ten-day camp in Kandy with the national squad, and I bowled little by little there. I'm hoping to bowl in ODIs and T20s in the future so that I can contribute to the team. I'll be bowling in the LPL as well," added Matthews.

Andre Russell has to be medically assessed before he begins bowling in the LPL

Andre Russell, who recently made himself available for the LPL, will have to be assessed before it is ascertained whether or not he will be allowed to bowl. The Colombo Kings skipper confirmed this in the interview.

Russell has been dealing with a hamstring injury since mid-October. He picked up the injury during the Indian Premier League. Although he returned to play a match in the tournament on November 1st, he did not bowl during the game.

During his interview, Mathews also thanked the tournament organisers and medical personnel, who have worked on making LPL happen in the midst of a global pandemic. Every team has been assigned a doctor and all individuals working in the hotels and around the ground are required to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits.

Teams participating in the LPL face a challenging schedule over the next 3 weeks, with two matches taking place on most days. Teams will also be frequently required to play games on consecutive days. Each team is scheduled to play eight league games before the tournament moves into the knockout stages.