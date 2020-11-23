LPL 2020: Full schedule, squads, channel list and all you need to know about the Lanka Premier League

Cricketing activities are on the verge of resumption in Sri Lanka, as the inaugural Lanka Premier League is all set to commence this Thursday in Hambantota. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all matches of LPL 2020 will take place at the same venue.

Five franchises - the Dambulla Viiking, the Jaffna Stallions, the Kandy Tuskers, the Colombo Kings, and the Galle Gladiators - will play in LPL 2020. Many big names of international cricket enrolled themselves for the LPL 2020 Draft. However, over the last few days, some players have pulled out of the competition owing to various reasons.

Still, LPL 2020 promises to be an entertaining competition, with four Indian players announced to play. Former Indian pacers Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Sudeep Tyagi will be in action, while South African speedster Dale Steyn will also play in this tournament.

Here are all the essential details you need to know about LPL 2020.

LPL 2020 Full Schedule

November 2020

Nov 26, 2020: Colombo Kings v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Nov 27, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST

Nov 28, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Dambulla Viiking, 3:30 PM IST

Nov 28, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST

Nov 30, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST

Nov 30, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST

December 2020

Dec 1, 2020: Colombo Kings v Dambulla Viiking, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 1, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 3, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 3, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 4, 2020: Colombo Kings v Jaffna Stallions, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 5, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Galle Gladiators, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 5, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 7, 2020: Colombo Kings v Galle Gladiators, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 7, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Dambulla Viiking, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 9, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 9, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Dambulla Viiking, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 10, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Colombo Kings, 3:30 PM IST

Dec 10, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 11, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 13, 2020: Semifinal 1, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 14, 2020: Semifinal 2, 7:30 PM IST

Dec 16, 2020: LPL 2020 Final, 7:30 PM IST

LPL 2020 Squads

Colombo Kings

UPDATE 🗣

Colombo Kings - Squad 👥 🏆



5 Teams - 1 Trophy#එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether pic.twitter.com/RPG7EF8H16 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 23, 2020

Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans

Kandy Tuskers

Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor

Jaffna Stallions

Thisara Perera, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Dananjaya De Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chathuranga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Duanne Oliver, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj

Galle Gladiators

Shahid Afridi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammed Amir, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardane, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammed Shiraz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Sahan Arachchi, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Ashan Ali, Abdul Nasir, Waqas Maqsood

Dambulla Viiking

UPDATE 🗣

Dambulla Viiking Squad. 👥 🏆



5 Teams - 1 Trophy#එක්වජයගමූ #wintogether pic.twitter.com/JYt0XgOyh8 — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) November 23, 2020

Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam

LPL 2020 Channel List

India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives - Sony

Pakistan - PTV

United Kingdom - Sky Sports