LPL 2020: Full schedule, squads, channel list and all you need to know about the Lanka Premier League

Cricketing activities are on the verge of resumption in Sri Lanka, as the inaugural Lanka Premier League is all set to commence this Thursday in Hambantota. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, all matches of LPL 2020 will take place at the same venue.
Five franchises - the Dambulla Viiking, the Jaffna Stallions, the Kandy Tuskers, the Colombo Kings, and the Galle Gladiators - will play in LPL 2020. Many big names of international cricket enrolled themselves for the LPL 2020 Draft. However, over the last few days, some players have pulled out of the competition owing to various reasons.
Still, LPL 2020 promises to be an entertaining competition, with four Indian players announced to play. Former Indian pacers Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Sudeep Tyagi will be in action, while South African speedster Dale Steyn will also play in this tournament.
Here are all the essential details you need to know about LPL 2020.
LPL 2020 Full Schedule
November 2020
Nov 26, 2020: Colombo Kings v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST
Nov 27, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST
Nov 28, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Dambulla Viiking, 3:30 PM IST
Nov 28, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST
Nov 30, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST
Nov 30, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Galle Gladiators, 7:30 PM IST
December 2020
Dec 1, 2020: Colombo Kings v Dambulla Viiking, 3:30 PM IST
Dec 1, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 3, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST
Dec 3, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 4, 2020: Colombo Kings v Jaffna Stallions, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 5, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Galle Gladiators, 3:30 PM IST
Dec 5, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 7, 2020: Colombo Kings v Galle Gladiators, 3:30 PM IST
Dec 7, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Dambulla Viiking, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 9, 2020: Kandy Tuskers v Jaffna Stallions, 3:30 PM IST
Dec 9, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Dambulla Viiking, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 10, 2020: Jaffna Stallions v Colombo Kings, 3:30 PM IST
Dec 10, 2020: Galle Gladiators v Kandy Tuskers, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 11, 2020: Dambulla Viiking v Colombo Kings, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 13, 2020: Semifinal 1, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 14, 2020: Semifinal 2, 7:30 PM IST
Dec 16, 2020: LPL 2020 Final, 7:30 PM IST
LPL 2020 Squads
Colombo Kings
Angelo Mathews, Andre Russell, Karim Khan Sadeq, Dammika Prasad, Manpreet Gony, Isuru Udana, Dinesh Chandimal, Amila Aponso, Ashan Priyanjaya, Ravinderpal Singh, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Theekshila de Silva, PHT Kaushal, Lahiru Udara, Himesh Ramanayka, Kalana Perera, Tharindu Rathnayaka, Navod Paranawithana, Qais Ahmad, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Laurie Evans
Kandy Tuskers
Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Kevin Kottigoda, Vishwa Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Asela Guneratne, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kamindu Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Priyamal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Kavisha Anjula, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Samarakoon, Nishan Madushka, Chamika Edirisinghe, Ishan Jayaratne, Irfan Pathan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohail Tanveer, Munaf Patel, Dale Steyn, Brendan Taylor
Jaffna Stallions
Thisara Perera, Prabhath Jayasuriya, Wanidu Hasaranga, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Avishka Fernando, Dananjaya De Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Binura Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Chathuranga de Silva, Mahesh Theekshana, Charith Asalanka, Nuwandinu Fernando, Kanakaratnam Kapilraj, Theivendiram Dinoshan, Vijayakanth Vijayakanth, Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Tom Moores, Johnson Charles, Duanne Oliver, Sebastianpillai Vijeyaraj
Galle Gladiators
Shahid Afridi, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammed Amir, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Akila Dananjaya, Milinda Siriwardane, Azam Khan, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Mohammed Shiraz, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Sahan Arachchi, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Chadwick Walton, Ashan Ali, Abdul Nasir, Waqas Maqsood
Dambulla Viiking
Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Niroshan Dickwella, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Madushanka, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Perera, Ramesh Mendis, Pulina Tharanga, Dilshan Madushanka, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Shajindu Colombage, Lendl Simmons, Sundeep Tyagi, Samiullah Shenwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Aftab Alam
LPL 2020 Channel List
India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Maldives - Sony
Pakistan - PTV
United Kingdom - Sky Sports
Published 23 Nov 2020, 18:27 IST