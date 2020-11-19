LPL 2020: List of players who have pulled out of the Lanka Premier League this season

The inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) is set to begin next week at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. Big names such as Andre Russell, Munaf Patel, Irfan Pathan, Sohail Tanvir, Angelo Mathews, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Colin Ingram, Shoaib Malik, among others will participate in LPL 2020.

Five franchises, namely, the Jaffna Stallions, the Kandy Tuskers, the Galle Gladiators, the Colombo Kings, and the Dambulla Hawks are part of LPL 2020. The Kandy Tuskers have two former Indian fast bowlers Munaf Patel and Irfan Pathan, in their squad.

Multiple local and international stars have confirmed their participation in LPL 2020, however, a few players have decided to pull out of the competition despite already being listed in final squads. Here is a list of the cricketers who have canceled their participation.

Chris Gayle, Lasith Malinga among the star players who will miss LPL 2020

Chris Gayle: The 'Universe Boss' joined the Kandy Tuskers in the LPL 2020 Draft, but the franchise announced on November 19 that Gayle would not appear in this year's edition.

Liam Plunkett: Another overseas player who parted ways with the Kandy Tuskers on November 19 was England fast bowler Liam Plunkett.

Lasith Malinga: After missing IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, Malinga pulled out of LPL 2020 citing of a lack of match practice and fitness.

Dawid Malan: World No.1 T20I batsman Dawid Malan is skipping the LPL 2020 as he is expected to participate in England's tour of South Africa.

Faf du Plessis: Former South African captain Faf du Plessis gave up his LPL 2020 contract because of national duty.

David Miller: Another South African player who will miss LPL 2020 because of the series against England is David Miller.

Manvinder Bisla: Former Kolkata Knight Riders wicket-keeper batsman Manvinder Bisla, a part of the Colombo Kings, canceled his LPL 2020 appearance without providing an official reason.

Wahab Riaz: Pakistani fast bowler Wahab Riaz was a part of the Kandy Tuskers team. No official response has been provided and he has been replaced by Sohail Tanvir.

Asif Ali: The Jaffna Stallions announced on November 17 that Kyle Abbott would replace Pakistan's top-order batsman Asif Ali.

Ravi Bopara: English all-rounder Ravi Bopara recently withdrew from LPL 2020. He was listed as a part of the Jaffna Stallions squad.

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Galle Gladiators wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed pulled out of LPL 2020 of November 18, one day before the exit of Lasith Malinga and Chris Gayle.

A recent report claimed that West Indies star Andre Russell was dropping out of LPL 2020 as well. However, LPL director Ravin Wickramaratne denied the rumors.