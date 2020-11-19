LPL 2020: Liam Plunkett becomes latest overseas star to part ways with Kandy Tuskers

In another major blow to the Kandy Tuskers, World Cup-winning English fast bowler Liam Plunkett has withdrawn himself from the forthcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL 2020), the franchise confirmed on Thursday.

“We are also sad to announce that Liam Plunkett will also not be playing in this year’s @LPLT20_,” Kandy Tuskers tweeted today.

The news is a double whammy for the Kandy-based franchise as marquee player Chris Gayle also pulled out from the tournament on Wednesday.

Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed, who was supposed to lead the Galle Gladiators, will also not be a part of LPL 2020.

While the ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle opted out because commercial understanding with the stakeholders could not be reached, the former Pakistan captain won’t be able to partake because of commitments with the national team.

“We are sad to announce that Chris Gayle will not be playing for us in this year’s @LPLT20_,” Kandy Tuskers wrote on Twitter yesterday.

Both Gayle and Plunkett were set to join former India players Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, and local stars Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep among others in the Kandy Tuskers dugout.

Lasith Malinga also doubtful for LPL 2020

Lasith Malinga

While there is no confirmation yet, clouds of uncertainty hover over the participation of star fast bowlers Lasith Malinga (Galle Gladiators) and Wahab Riaz (Kandy Tuskers). According to a report by Daily Mirror in Sri Lanka, Malinga is in two minds and has even hinted at the possibility of pulling out of LPL 2020.

Except for the Galle Gladiators, the other four LPL 2020 franchises – Colombo Kings, Jaffna Stallions, Dambulla Lions, Kandy Tuskers – have already reached Hambantota and entered a bio-secure bubble.

The Kandy Tuskers will feature in the opening match of LPL 2020 against the Colombo Kings on November 26. The league stage will end on December 11, and the final is scheduled on December 14.

All the matches will take place in Hambantota.