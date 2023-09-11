Colombo weather forecast: Rain threat persists on reserve day of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match

Play in the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo was called off due to rain on Sunday. There were concerns over the weather ahead of the game due to the poor forecast for the day.

Things began on an optimistic note as the weather was bright in the day, with conditions being pleasant and sunny. Even the toss took place at the scheduled time - 2:30 PM IST. Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and invited Team India to bat first.

The Men in Blue got off to an excellent start as skipper Rohit Sharma (56 off 49) and Shubman Gill (58 off 52) added 121 for the opening wicket in 16.4 overs. Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi hit back by dismissing the well-set openers. India were 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) at the crease, when rain prevented any further play on Sunday.

R. Premadasa weather forecast for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match

Unfortunately for cricket fans, the weather forecast in Colombo for Monday is also not very encouraging. According to AccuWeather, it will be cloudy with thunderstorms in the morning, with the temperature in the region of 28 degrees Celsius. The probability of precipitation is 89 percent, while the cloud cover is expected to be in the region of 92 percent.

More thunderstorms have been predicted for the afternoon as well. During this period, the probability of precipitation has been forecast at 97 percent, while the cloud cover could be as high as 99 percent.

Looking at the evening weather prediction in Colombo on Monday, it is likely to remain cloudy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm. The probability of precipitation reduces to 80 percent even as the cloud cover forecast rises to 100 percent.

Expand Tweet

There is not much change in the weather forecast for the night as well. The probability of precipitation rises to 100 percent, while there are 60 percent chance of thunderstorms. The cloud cover during this phase is likely to be in the range of 95 percent.

The India vs Pakistan Super 4 match will resume from where play was called off on Sunday. In case, the game is not completed on Monday as well, India and Pakistan will share points.