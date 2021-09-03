“Come the last day, Virat Kohli will miss the services of Ravichandran Ashwin” - VVS Laxman 

VVS Laxman feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli is likely to rue the decision to leave out experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the Oval Test. According to the former Indian batsman, Ashwin would have proved a lot more effective than left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Test.

For the fourth Test in a row, India have gone in with Jadeja ahead of Ashwin. While Jadeja has managed to claim a couple of wickets in England's second innings, he has not caused much trouble to the batters.

In an interaction on ESPN Cricinfo, Laxman opined that India missed a trick by not picking Ashwin yet again. He said:

“Watching this Test match, how much I am missing Ashwin not being there in the playing XI. Ashwin would have been an ideal option for Virat Kohli, not only in restricting the flow of runs but also putting pressure on the England batsmen. And, come the last day, I am sure Virat Kohli will miss the services of Ravichandran Ashwin.”

Laxman added:

“If we compare Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja just on pure skill set, as a spinner Ashwin is far more skillful than Jadeja.”

Ashwin is among India’s leading wicket-takers in Tests, with 413 scalps from 79 matches at an average of 24.56.

Like Ashwin, Jadeja needs to beat batsmen in flight to be successful in England: Laxman

Ravindra Jadeja has been ineffective with the ball so far

Admitting that Jadeja has improved his bowling tremendously in recent years, Laxman pointed out that he needs help from the surface to be successful.

As per the former batter, the case is not the same with Ashwin, who has the ability to fox the batsmen in the air. Sharing his views on Jadeja, Laxman said:

“Yes, Jadeja has really if improved but if he has to be effective on these kind of surfaces, he needs to beat the batsmen in flight, like Ashwin. He is not going to get anything from the wicket like he is gets from the sub-continent. Someone who bowls at a quicker pace and flatter trajectory, he requires purchase from the wicket. When the ball starts to turn and grip from the surface, Jadeja becomes almost unplayable, whether you are a right-hand batsmen or a left-hand batsmen."

Laxman concluded:

“But on these kinds of surfaces, where there is not much help for the spinners, you want him to beat the batsmen in flight. That skill, Ravichandran Ashwin possesses. That’s why he has been successful and has got more than 400 Test wickets.”

Having played all four Tests, Jadeja has only managed to pick up four wickets in the series so far, at an average of well over 50.

