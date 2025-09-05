  • home icon
"Come down at six as a finisher" - Sunil Gavaskar's advice for star batter ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Sep 05, 2025 10:13 IST
Sunil Gavaskar called for a surprising change in the Indian batting order [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar believes wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson could bat at No. 3 or as a finisher in the upcoming 2025 Asia Cup. The eight-team continental tournament will be held in the UAE, commencing on September 9.

Samson has enjoyed incredible success as an opener in T20Is over the past few months, averaging 37.90 at a strike rate of 183.70 in 12 games. The swashbuckling batter has also scored three T20I centuries in this period, batting at the top.

However, the selection of Test captain Shubman Gill has cast a shadow over Samson's place in the 11 for the Asia Cup.

Talking about the Kerala batter's possible role in the T20I side, Gavaskar said on the Sony Sports Network (via Hindustan Times):

"It’s a very good headache to have for any selection committee that you have two capable batters and somebody like Sanju Samson who can maybe even bat at three, and if needed come down at six as a finisher. Jitesh has also done well in the recently concluded IPL. But my feeling is that Samson will probably get the nod."
Gavaskar backed Gill's inclusion in the squad, thanks to his incredible form in the 2025 IPL season and the recent England Test series.

"Looking at the way he batted in this T20 format in the IPL, it was a no-brainer. He has been very successful in the T20 format for the IPL so there is no question that he has got the capability of doing well in T20. In the kind of form that he is in where he has scored more than 750 runs in the just concluded Test series, that really augurs well even for the T20 tournament," he stated.
Gill scored 650 runs in IPL 2025, while leading the Gujarat Titans (GT), at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 155.87 in 15 matches. He continued his red-hot form in the England Test series, scoring 754 runs at an average of over 75 with four centuries.

"Will be surprised if India don’t win their matches comfortably" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar called Team India the massive favorites for the Asia Cup, while picking them to win all their matches with relative ease. The Men in Blue have been in red-hot T20I form since winning the 2024 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.

They have won five consecutive T20I series since the marquee event, including 17 out of 20 matches.

"I really will be surprised if India don’t win their matches comfortably. All their matches, not just against Pakistan, but even against Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. If they don’t win comfortably, it will be a bit of a surprise. Because the Indian team really has, over the last couple of years, been a really superb team, in great touch and great form," said Gavaskar.

India are part of Group A, alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE, and will play the UAE in their tournament opener at Dubai on September 10.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
