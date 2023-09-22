"Comeback? Redemption? Aajao kara dunga"- Top 10 funny memes after India's comfortable win in 1st ODI vs Australia

Team India beat Australia comfortably by five wickets in the first ODI of the 3-match series on Friday (September 22) in Mohali. Mohammed Shami set up the platform for the victory with a wonderful 5-wicket haul in the first innings and deservingly won the Player of the Match award.

Australia batted first in the contest after losing the toss. David Warner (52), Steve Smith (41), Marnus Labuschagne (39), Cameron Green (31), and Josh Inglis (45) provided notable contributions in the batting line-up and took the visiting team to 276 in 50 overs.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) and Shubman Gill (74) laid down a solid foundation for the hosts with a 142-run opening partnership. Adam Zampa dismissed both of them in the space of a couple of overs to bring his side back into the contest. KL Rahul (58*) and Suryakumar Yadav (50) played sensibly and ensured there were no further hiccups in the chase.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the series opener between India and Australia on Friday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"That is what I was dreaming of"- Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav after his match-winning 50 in 1st ODI vs Australia

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Suryakumar Yadav reflected on his knock and said:

"That is what I was dreaming of when I started playing this format - try to bat till the end and finish. Could not do the latter but definitely loving the new role. I was thinking what was happening. The colour of the ball is the same, teams are same, bowlers are same. I felt I was hurrying a bit. Then I thought to take some more time and take it slowly, and bat deep.

He added:

"(On his straight drives) Think that has come from Chandu Pandit's school of art. Loved it and enjoyed the way I batted. Shubman, we know what he has been doing. Everyone knows about Ruturaj's talent and class too. It (partnership with KL Rahul) was very important for the team, we really enjoyed it. (Preparation before the WC) Try and bat the same way, bat deep and finish games for India."

